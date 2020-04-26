Heavy Industry News

Automotive Steel Market 2019 Key Vendors, Industry Synopsis, Competition Analysis and Geographical Regions to 2025

April 26, 2020
3 Min Read
Press Release

The Automotive Steel report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

This report studies the global Automotive Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Request for the sample copy:

https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/18969?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRAU18969

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • ArcelorMittal
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Nippon?Steel
  • POSCO
  • Baosteel
  • HYUNDAI steel
  • JFE
  • Tatasteel
  • HBIS
  • United?States?Steel
  • Nucor

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Low-strength Steel
  • Conventional HSS
  • AHSS
  • Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Passenger Vehicle

Purchase full report https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRAU18969

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Steel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Steel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Table of contents:

1  Automotive  Steel  Market  Overview
1.1  Product  Overview  and  Scope  of  Automotive  Steel
1.2  Automotive  Steel  Segment  by  Type  (Product  Category)
1.2.1  Global  Automotive  Steel  Production  and  CAGR  (%)  Comparison  by  Type  (Product  Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2  Global  Automotive  Steel  Production  Market  Share  by  Type  (Product  Category)  in  2017
1.2.3  Low-strength  Steel
1.2.4  Conventional  HSS
1.2.5  AHSS
1.2.6  Other
1.3  Global  Automotive  Steel  Segment  by  Application
1.3.1  Automotive  Steel  Consumption  (Sales)  Comparison  by  Application  (2013-2025)
1.3.2  Commercial  Vehicle
1.3.3  Passenger  Vehicle
1.4  Global  Automotive  Steel  Market  by  Region  (2013-2025)
1.4.1  Global  Automotive  Steel  Market  Size  (Value)  and  CAGR  (%)  Comparison  by  Region  (2013-2025)
1.4.2  North  America  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.3  Europe  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.4  China  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.5  Japan  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.6  South  Korea  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.7  India  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.5  Global  Market  Size  (Value)  of  Automotive  Steel  (2013-2025)
1.5.1  Global  Automotive  Steel  Revenue  Status  and  Outlook  (2013-2025)
1.5.2  Global  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production  Status  and  Outlook  (2013-2025)

2  Global  Automotive  Steel  Market  Competition  by  Manufacturers
2.1  Global  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.1.1  Global  Automotive  Steel  Capacity  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.1.2  Global  Automotive  Steel  Production  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.2  Global  Automotive  Steel  Revenue  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.3  Global  Automotive  Steel  Average  Price  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.4  Manufacturers  Automotive  Steel  Manufacturing  Base  Distribution,  Sales  Area  and  Product  Type
2.5  Automotive  Steel  Market  Competitive  Situation  and  Trends
2.5.1  Automotive  Steel  Market  Concentration  Rate
2.5.2  Automotive  Steel  Market  Share  of  Top  3  and  Top  5  Manufacturers
2.5.3  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion

3  Global  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue  (Value)  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.1  Global  Automotive  Steel  Capacity  and  Market  Share  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.2  Global  Automotive  Steel  Production  and  Market  Share  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.3  Global  Automotive  Steel  Revenue  (Value)  and  Market  Share  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.4  Global  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.5  North  America  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.6  Europe  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.7  China  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.8  Japan  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.9  South  Korea  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.10  India  Automotive  Steel  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)

TOC continued…!

List of Tables and Figures

  • Figure Picture of Automotive Steel
  • Figure Global Automotive Steel Production (K MT) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2013-2025)
  • Figure Global Automotive Steel Production Market Share by Types (Product Category) in 2017
  • Figure Product Picture of Low-strength Steel
  • Table Major Manufacturers of Low-strength Steel
  • Figure Product Picture of Conventional HSS
  • Table Major Manufacturers of Conventional HSS
  • Figure Product Picture of AHSS
  • Table Major Manufacturers of AHSS
  • Figure Product Picture of Other
Tags