Automotive Silicone Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global Automotive Silicone Market valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.35% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The automotive battery sensor market is driven by the increasing demand of automotive products followed by growing adoption of automotive silicones to reduce vehicle weight for increasing fuel economy.
The automotive silicone market is experiencing significant growth across the world globe owing to increasing adoption of silicones in automotive parts for reducing vehicle weight and make it more durable and efficient. According to report of Global Silicone Council in 2016, annually around 117,000 tons of silicone product is used in the transport sector across the globe, that includes automotive, marine and others. Additionally, plastic additives, resin elastomers, Silicone rubber, sealants and lubricants are widely used in automotive sector, owing to their durability, strength and adhesion. Silicones also contributes safety in modern vehicles, from enabling airbags in cars. The automotive silicone market is also growing owing to rising demand for durable and lightweight materials in the automotive industry for enhancing the durability and efficiency of vehicles.
Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076448
On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Silicone market is segmented into type and application. The type segment is categorized into Elastomers, Resins, Gels and Fluids. Application segment is divided into Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical and Others. Interior & Exterior is further segmented into Airbags, Exhaust Hangers Exterior Trim, Headlamp, Hoses, Interior Trim, Membrane, Shock Absorbers and Grommets. Engines is further categorized into Sealing, Potting & Bonding, Filtration, Gaskets, Radiator Seals and Vibration Dampening. Electrical segment is divided into Power Transmission, Damping & Insulation, Ignition Cables, Sparkplug Boots, Ev Battery Seals, Ht Cables, Connectors and Ev Battery Seals and other segment is further segmented into Paint & Plastic Polishes, Sheathing & Protecting, Ventilation Flaps, Rain and Distance Sensors, Break-Protection Caps and Molds & Prototypes. The Interior & exterior segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Silicone market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Silicone Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Wacker Chemie
Evonik
Elkem Silicones
Dowdupont
Shin Etsu
Momentive Performance Materials
KCC Corporation
Henkel AG & Co.
Siltech
Primasil Silicones
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Request For [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10076448
By Type:
Elastomers
Resins
Gels
Fluids
By Application:
Interior & Exterior
Airbags
Exhaust Hangers
Exterior Trim
Headlamps
Hoses
Interior Trim
Membrane
Shock Absorbers
Grommets
Engines
Sealing, Potting & Bonding
Filtration
Gaskets
Radiator Seals
Vibration Dampening
Electrical
Power Transmission
Damping & Insulation
Ignition Cables
Sparkplug Boots
Ev Battery Seals
Ht Cables
Connectors
Ev Battery Seals
Others
Paint & Plastic Polishes
Sheathing & Protecting
Ventilation Flaps
Rain and Distance Sensors
Break-Protection Caps
Molds & Prototypes
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Silicone Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name:David
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609