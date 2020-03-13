Automotive Side Airbag Device Market Forecast Report 2018-2025 (Players, Regions, Product Types and Applications)

Global Automotive Side Airbag Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Side Airbag Device.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Side Airbag Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Side Airbag Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Side Airbag Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Autoliv, Takata, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Autoliv

Takata

TRW Automotive Holdings

Delphi Automotive

East Joy Long Motor Airbag

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing

Automotive Side Airbag Device Breakdown Data by Type

Side Torso Airbags

Side Tubular or Curtain Airbags

Automotive Side Airbag Device Breakdown Data by Application

Light Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle

Passenger Car

Others

Automotive Side Airbag Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Side Airbag Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Side Airbag Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Side Torso Airbags

1.4.3 Side Tubular or Curtain Airbags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Side Airbag Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Light Vehicle

1.5.3 Heavy Vehicle

1.5.4 Passenger Car

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Side Airbag Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Side Airbag Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Side Airbag Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Side Airbag Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Side Airbag Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Side Airbag Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Side Airbag Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Side Airbag Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Side Airbag Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Side Airbag Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Side Airbag Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Side Airbag Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Side Airbag Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Side Airbag Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Side Airbag Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Side Airbag Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

