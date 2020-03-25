Automotive Seat Cover Market Expected to Surpass US$ 30 Bn, Globally, by 2026

The automotive seat cover is an accessory that is utilized to protect the original seat upholstery from wear & tear, stains, and damage. It is a protective cover that is highly durable, flexible, and dirt-resistant, whose primary purpose is to safeguard the original seat upholstery and enhance passenger comfort. Furthermore, an automotive seat cover enhances the appearance of the vehicle’s interior with exquisite styling and elegant touch through a wide variety of materials, quality, patterns, and colors.

Deprived and poor vehicle seat structure and seat material leads to severe joint, spine, and back pain, thereby resulting in an uncomfortable vehicle ride, especially on a long drive. Discomfort while driving, sometimes, results in road fatalities owing to unbearable pain caused from poor seat arrangement with material and design. This driving discomfort for both driver and passengers can be avoided by utilizing automotive seat covers on original seat upholstery, which aids high degree of driving comfort while roving and prevents the possibility of severe back and waist pain. This is a key factor that is expected to boost the automotive seat cover market at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Surging trend of luxurious and dynamic vehicle interior appearance is projected to augment the automotive set cover market. Variant design and attractive color of seat covers attract consumers mostly, young consumers who finds automotive seat covers quite attractive and appealing, and prefer a customized design, pattern, and color of their car interior. This another key factor that is likely to boost the adoption of the automotive seat cover during the forecast period.

Attractive vehicle interior appearance and enhanced comfort comes at quiet a cost, which is expected to hamper the market. Furthermore, seat covers are not mandatory by any regulatory body governing the automotive industry around the world, and usage is directly dependent on vehicle-user preference, which is major restraint for the automotive seat cover market.

The PVC fabric material segment accounts for a prominent market share of automotive seat cover. This is due to the economic cost and esthetic appearance of the material that attracts the small size passenger and light commercial vehicle user. The PVC fabric segment is projected to maintain its position as a prominent segment among other material type segments. Rising sales of small segment cars across the globe are expected to boost the PVC fabric segment, as it is more cost-effective than the other fabric segments.

In terms of fabric, tricot is a highly attractive segment of the automotive seat cover market. This is due to high efficiency of the fabric during production, avoids loops knocking over and straggling. Tricot fabric are warp knitted fabrics that can be designed into various shapes, textures, sizes, and patterns. This is projected to fuel the demand and sales of the tricot segment, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive seat cover market in the near future.

The passenger vehicle segment dominates the automotive seat cover market. Major expansion of the segment is due to the high production of passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicle users are more concerned about comfort and esthetic appearance of their vehicle’s interior. Automotive seat covers are highly attractive in premium cars and their appealing vehicle interiors attract vehicle users. Furthermore, seat covers integrated with cushion offers additional comfort while driving and traveling.

The aftermarket sales channel segment leads the automotive seat cover market as compared to the OEMs segment. An abundant variety of seat cover offerings with numerous colors, types, and designs, coupled with an increasing trend of customized vehicle seat covers and regular replacement of the automotive seat covers after a certain time period have led to the high market share held by the aftermarket segment.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive seat cover market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the higher production of vehicles and rise in vehicle export in the region. Countries such as China and India are among the prominent global manufacturers of automobiles. Furthermore, expansion of transport & logistic is another factor boosting the sales and production of vehicles in the region. Global auto manufacturers have invested in the region owing to inexpensive labor cost and availability of land at lower cost and rising economies of countries in the region, which in turn is boosting the auto sector in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive seat cover market include Coverking, Exco Technologies Limited, Faurecia, FHGROUP, Johnson Controls, MarvelVinyls, Pecca Group Berhad, and Sage Automotive Interiors, Lear Corporation, Seat Covers Unlimited, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., and Wollsdorf Leder. Key seat cover manufacturers are focusing on expansion of their seat covers offerings with diverse textures, colors, and patterns.