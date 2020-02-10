Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Comprehensive Study With Top Key Players: Delphi Automotive, Standex-Meder Electronics, Olea Sensor Networks

Automotive Seat Belt Reminder sensor detects the inhabitants in the passenger seat and the rear seat. This particular information is then being used by the seat belt reminder system in the vehicle for the purpose of triggering the warning light or an audible ring reminding the unbuckled seat occupiers to tighten their seat belt. The growth of automotive seat belt sensor market is highly reliant on the rising road safety regulation across various and price of cars equipped with advanced safety features.

Rise in the improvisation of the occupant safety across the value chain of the automotive industry is acting as a major growth driver for the automotive seat belt sensor market. Therefore, the growing need of adoption and integration of active and passive safety system in the current automotive ecosystem in the form of seat belt sensor, seat belt lock engagement and side airbags along with the increasing consumer awareness on the automotive safety is also one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of automotive seat belt sensor during the forecast period.

In addition, adoption of seat belt sensor as a part of counter driving the accidents because of the drowsiness is also anticipated to increase the demand of automotive seat belt sensor in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the automotive seat belt sensor market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the automotive seat belt sensor market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the cost pressure of original equipment manufacturers because of the addition of sensors in the seat belts. The reduction of the overall profit margin of the OEMs and the car manufacturers due to the evenly distributed profit margin in its value chain is also one of the major restraining factors for the global automotive seat belt sensor market.

The growing regulations in different regions including Europe and North America is going to create significant opportunity for the automotive seat belt sensor as a part of ADAS in the coming years. Apart from that the growth of public awareness in investment related to automotive safety is also acting as an opportunity factor for the automotive seat belt sensor market in the forecast period.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the automotive seat belt sensor market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography. Based on the technology the automotive seat belt sensor market has been segmented into three categories those are mechanical, hall and reed technology. Based on the application, the automotive seat belt sensor market has been segmented into two segments they are airlines and land & off road vehicles. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

By application, the land & off road vehicle segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period. Rapid growth in the adoption of automotive seat belt sensor for the purpose of avoidance of drowsiness for the drivers and mandatory government regulations to install this feature as in built system makes it the most appropriate choice for various end user applications. Geographically, the global automotive seat belt sensor market is mainly driven by Asia Pacific region. Growing purchasing capability of the population in this particular region along with the price decline of cars with advance safety features is driving the market of Asia Pacific region.

Some of the leading players operating in the automotive seat belt sensor market includes Delphi Automotive, Standex-Meder Electronics, Piher Sensors & Controls, Olea Sensor Networks, Mouser Electronics, ITOPS Automotive, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Far Europe, Amber Valley, ZF Friedrichshafen among others.