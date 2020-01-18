Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market by pretensioner type (retractor and buckle), by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and by end market (OEMs and aftermarket) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of near about 7.2% during the forecast period.

The major players in global automotive seat belt pretensioner market include:

Autoliv Inc (Sweden)

• Delphi Automotive (UK)

• ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

• ITW Automotive Products Gmbh (Germany)

• Daimler-AG (Germany)

• Hyundai Motor (South Korea)

• Special Devices Inc (US)

• Far Europe Holding Limited (China)

• Tokai Rika Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Iron Force Industrial Co (Taiwan)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of pretensioner type, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has been categorized into the following segments:

Retractor

• Buckle

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has been categorized into the following segments:

Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of end market, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has been categorized into the following segments:

OEMs

• Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Rest of the World

