Automotive Rubber Molding Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

Rubber molded components is a rubber product used in the automotive industry. In the manufacturing process, rubber molded components need to use the mold.

The automotive rubber molded components market is driven by increased adoption of lightweight materials in automobiles and the increasingly stringent emission, safety, and fuel economy norms.

EPDM is one of the largest contributors to the automotive rubber molded components market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Rubber Molding market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 43100 million by 2024, from US$ 37700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Rubber Molding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Rubber Molding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Rubber Molding value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Damping Products

Sealing Products

Hoses

Other

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ContiTech AG

Freudenberg

Sumitomo Riko

NOK

Cooper-Standard

Hutchinson

Toyoda Gosei

Zhong Ding

Dana

Nishikawa

Times New Material Technology

Elringklinger

Tenneco

AB SKF

Gates

Trelleborg

Ningbo Tuopu Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Rubber Molding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Rubber Molding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Rubber Molding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Rubber Molding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Rubber Molding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Automotive Rubber Molding by Players



Chapter Four: Automotive Rubber Molding by Regions



Chapter Five: Americas



Chapter Six: APAC



Chapter Seven: Europe



Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer



Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Rubber Molding Market Forecast



Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis



