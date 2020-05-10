Automotive Roof Racks Market by Industry Chain,Manufacturing Process, Cost Structure by 2018-2026

The automotive roof racks is a stand, or a carrier, fitted over the top of the vehicle to support or hold luggage or goods placed on the top of the vehicle for effective transportation while travelling. Luggage or goods are placed on the roof rack so that space inside the vehicle can be utilized more efficiently. Roof racks increase the load carrying capacity of vehicles. The automotive roof rack comprises a mount, rail, and pillars. The rail is used to distribute the load on the entire rack equally, while ensuring the roof does not get damaged, while the pillars provide supports to the rack frame. The roof rack is a very strong bar assembly structure, which can carry bulk loads such as bicycles and goods without occupying space inside the vehicle. Earlier, the automotive roof racks was permanently fitted on the roof of the vehicle, and a mechanic or professional was required to disassemble it. However, presently, roof racks can be fitted temporarily and are more effective and efficient, they can be fitted or attached with simple hooks and joints on the roof of the vehicles. Low maintenance cost, flexibility, and low operational cost are major factors driving the demand for automotive roof racks. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the development of lightweight and durable roof racks in order to reduce the weight of the vehicle, which in turn is expected to boost the automotive roof rack market during the forecast period.

Rise in number of tourists across the world and increase in disposable income boost the demand of the vehicles with luggage carriers, which in turn significantly drives the demand for roof racks. Countries like France, Italy, China, India, Dubai, Germany and others which are having high number of tourist foot falls and these countries are also having various tourist places which can engage the tourists for long journeys along with their luggage. The global automotive roof racks market is projected to expand during the forecast period, owing to a rise in preference for outdoor and recreational activities, people are focusing to explore more natural grounds and spent more time with nature which is increasing the tourism and travel industry. The following factors will increase the demand of the roof racks during the forecast period. The global automotive roof racks market can get affected during the forecast period owing to an increase in fuel consumption and increase in weight of the vehicle due to the application of the heavy roof racks on the top of the vehicle which can be the major restraint for the automotive roof racks market.

The global automotive roof racks market can be segmented based on type, material, application, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the automotive roof racks market can be bifurcated into roof mount, rail raised, gutter, and other. Based on material, the automotive roof racks market can be divided into composite plastic, aluminum alloys, and others. Based on application, the automotive roof rack market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle,. Based on sales channel, the automotive roof racks market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to hold a major share of the automotive roof racks market. In terms of region, the automotive roof racks market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Key players operating in the automotive roof racks market include Delphi Automotive, Magna International, Inc., MINTH Group Limited, VDL Hapro bv, Yazaki Corporation, Yakima Products Inc, Atera GmbH, Sumitomo Electric, Rhino-Rack, BOSAL, JAC Products, Cruzber S.A, TE Connectivity, Thule Group, and Kyocera Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.