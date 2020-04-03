Automotive Rocker Arm Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

The Report Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

An engine’s efficiency depends on various factors; among which, its capacity of air processing plays an important role in the production of power. An internal combustion engine uses an air-fuel mixture to produce power, but air is relatively difficult to consume as compared to fuel. The automotive rocker arm is an important part of the internal combustion engine. An automotive rocker arm is an oscillating lever that converts the radial movement of cam lobe into a linear movement at the poppet valve, so as to open it. When the camshaft lobe lifts the outer side of the automotive rocker arm, the inside presses the valve stem down so as to open the valve and air is sucked into the cylinder. Hence, the automotive rocker arm plays an important role in providing a means of multiplying the lift ratio, which is crucial in the working of an engine.

Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Nowadays, due to various technologies and inventions, many automobile manufacturers focus on producing light weight engine. Attributing to this, designers attempt to reduce the weight of an engine by reducing the weight of various parts used in it. Lightweight automotive rocker arms are commonly used in high rpm applications. As steel has more fatigue strength and stiffness, many manufacturers are using steel automotive rocker arms, which are as light as aluminum ones. Further to this, reduced weight of the automotive rocker arm equates to less load on valve springs, which produce more rpm.

Aftermarket automotive rocker arm manufacturers are coming up with new technologies and inventions that are helping the automotive rocker arm industry grow. Also, increasing demand for automobiles globally is fueling growth of the global automotive rocker arm market. Many companies are using various lightweight materials, such as aluminum, and steel, among others in the manufacturing of automotive rocker arms – so as to reduce the overall weight of an engine. Lightweight automotive rocker arms are essential for efficient operation, but strength also plays an important role in the life of an automotive rocker arm.

An automotive rocker arm is a crucial part of an engine, as its failure makes the engine useless. Moreover, it is expensive to replace and procure automotive rocker arms. Automotive rocker arms fail mainly due to stress concentration and as an effect of loading. This problem of failure has not been completely overcome and designers are trying to explore new technologies and methods to prevent it. Attributing to this reason, various companies are investing heavily in research and development.

Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Segmentation

The global automotive rocker arm market can be segmented by design, type of engine, material used, vehicle type, type of engine (based on fuel used), and vehicle application.

On the basis of design, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:

Stamped steel rocker arm

Roller tipped rocker arm

Full roller rocker arm

Shaft rocker arms

Centre pivot rocker arms

End pivot (finger follower) rocker arms

On the basis of type of engine, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:

Push rod engines

Overhead cam engines

Others

On the basis of material used, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:

Steel rocker arms

Anodized-aluminum roller rockers

High-strength alloy aluminum rocker

Chrome-moly steel

High-strength alloy steels

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:

Two wheeler

Three wheeler

Four wheeler

On the basis of type of engine (based on fuel used), the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:

Petrol Engine

Diesel Engine

On the basis of vehicle application, the global automotive rocker arm market is segmented as:

Light commercial vehicles

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles

Automotive Rocker Arm Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive rocker arm market, identified across the value chain include:

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

KYOCERA Corporation

Indo Schottle Pvt. Ltd.

HITCHINER Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Maharashtra Forge Pvt. Ltd.

Decora Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd.

OE Pushrods

Eurocams Ltd.

Woosu Ams Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Kowze Auto Parts Co. Ltd

Federal-Mogul LLC

Kalyani Steels

Edelbrock, LLC

Ghaziabad Precision Products

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

