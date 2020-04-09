Automotive Robotics Industry to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2025, Regional Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Global Trends and Drivers

Global Automotive Robotics Industry was valued at USD 5.68 Billion in the year 2017. Global Automotive Robotics Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to reach USD 13.5 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., ABB Group, SEIKO EPSON CORP., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Rockwell Automation Inc., Denso Wave Incorporated, iRobot Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Harmonic Drive LLC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, and overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Automotive Robotics Industry:

Strength:

Implementation in Artificial Intelligence and IoT

Weakness:

Initial high cost of production

Opportunities:

Rising demand in the Automotive sector

Threats:

Data security of robots from thefts

The Global Automotive Robotics Industry is segmented by types, application, component & region. The major shares of the Industry come from Controller, component type in Global Automotive Robotics Industry. On the other hand, Articulated Robot, by type for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

By Type

• SCARA Robot

• Cartesian Robot

• Cylindrical Robot

• Articulated Robot

• Others

By Application

• Painting Robots

• Cutting and Milling Robots

• Welding Robots

• Material Handling, Palletizing & Packaging

• Others

By Component

• Sensors

• Drive

• Robotic Arm

• Controller

• End Effector

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa