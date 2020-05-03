Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Global automotive regenerative braking systems (RBS) market is projected to reach $18,228.3 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The market growth is mainly driven by stringent government regulations associated with greenhouse gas emission by vehicles. Many government bodies around the world, such as European Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have imposed strict regulations regarding greenhouse gas emission, which is expected to benefit the automotive regenerative braking systems market during the forecast period. In addition, the performance advantages offered by these braking systems over conventional ones, such as reduced excessive wear and tear of the braking unit is also driving the market growth.

Insights on market segments

Based on storage type, the automotive regenerative braking systems market is categorized into battery, flywheel, hydraulics, and ultracapacitors. The batteries category is estimated to hold the largest share in the market, with around 75% contribution in 2017. High usage of battery-based RBS system in passenger cars is the major factor driving the growth of this category. However, in terms of growth, ultracapacitors are expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to better charge-discharge capability than batteries, and their ability to run at lower temperature (till -40 degree Celcius).

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive regenerative braking systems market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger car has been the dominant category in terms of share, with an estimated contribution of more than 90% in 2017. Each vehicle type is further categorized on the basis of storage type into batteries, flywheel, hydraulics, and ultracapacitors. In most of the passenger cars equipped with these braking systems, battery is the dominant storage type, with an estimated contribution of more than 70% in 2017.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-regenerative-braking-systems-market/report-sample

Asia-Pacific stands as the largest automotive regenerative braking systems market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the automotive regenerative braking systems market, with a contribution of close to 65% in 2017. The region is also expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive regenerative braking systems during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the second largest automotive regenerative braking systems market, with a share of more than 15.0% in the global market in 2017. The increase in the demand of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) owing to stringent government regulations is acting as a driver for the growth of automotive RBS in the region.

Several administrative bodies in the region such as the EPA, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), among others, are actively working towards decreasing greenhouse gas emission. Owing to this, an increase in the demand of ZEV in North America has been witnessed during the past years, thereby benefiting the industry.

The European automotive regenerative braking systems market is expected to contribute close to 15% share in the global market in 2017. The growth of the European market can be attributed to several regulations by the European Commission against carbon emission. Hence, to abide to the stringent regulations, the automakers in Europe are integrating their vehicles with regenerative braking systems as one of the components to ensure reduction in greenhouse gas emission and fuel consumption.

AUTOMOTIVE REGENERATIVE BRAKING SYSTEMS MARKET

By Storage Type – Battery, Flywheel, Hydraulics, and Ultracapacitors

By Vehicle Type – Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the automotive regenerative braking systems market are Continental AG, Adgero S.A.S, Skeleton technologies, and Denso Corporation. The other key players in the industry include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems, Eaton Corporation Plc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Maxwell Technologies, Mazda Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies., Torotrak Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook