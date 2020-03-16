Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period 2018-2025 By Top Players KCC CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, and Many More

This Automotive Refinish Coatings Market research report has several benefits which can be projected to wide-ranging aspects of Chemical industry. With the market report, it becomes easy to collect industry information more quickly. It helps to draw target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. Moreover, this Automotive Refinish Coatings Market report also solves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. With this Automotive Refinish Coatings Market report, it becomes possible to gain a holistic view of the market effectively and then also benchmark all the companies in the Chemical industry.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to the high number of road collisions worldwide and the need for repair & maintenance of these vehicles afterwards.

Global automotive refinish coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive refinish coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market,

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others),

Coatings Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, UV-Cured),

Product (Primer, Basecoat, Filler, Topcoat, Others),

Vehicle Age (Less than 5 Years, 5-10 Years, More than 10 Years),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market survey provides key information about the Chemical industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. The report deals with thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players. This report contains a chapter on the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the acquisition of The Valspar Corporation, including the company’s market share and product portfolio including the automotive refinish coatings business.

In March 2017, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the introduction of a new UV-cured technology for its vehicle refinish coatings business, as it reduces the power consumption by reducing the drying time of the coatings to around twelve minutes.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive refinish coatings market are:-

Axalta Coating Systems LLC,

BASF SE,

PPG Industries Inc.,

Kansai Paint Co.Ltd.,

NIPSEA GROUP,

Bayer AG,

KCC CORPORATION,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

Berger Paints India Limited,

Cabot Corporation,

Clariant,

NOROO Paint & Coatings co.Ltd.,

KAPCI Coatings,

Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Diamond Fleet Coating Systems,

The Lubrizol Corporation, and



