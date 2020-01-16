Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car(PC)

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

The increased demand for safety of drivers in automobiles and comfort features is driving the growth of the global automotive rain sensors market. The adoption of automotive rain sensors is driven by the growing use of advanced electrical features in vehicles. The increasing demand for convenience has forced the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate their vehicles with rain sensing wiper technology.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-rain-sensor-market/report-sample

A rain sensor is used to detect the amount of rain and informs the controller about the same. The water content on the windshield is detected by the rain level sensor and the speed of the wiper is controlled. The microcontroller is responsible for controlling the speed of the wiper electronically. Among the various vehicle types, the passenger car segment is one of the largest revenue contributors to the global automotive rain sensor market.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment is expected to witness growth opportunities in automotive applications, due to the increasing vehicle production in regions such as North America. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has created large opportunities for the automobile industry in Mexico and manufacturers are exporting products in Mexico, which is giving a major boost to North America.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-rain-sensor-market

Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, BMW AG, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., General Motors are some of the major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the global automotive rain sensor market.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook