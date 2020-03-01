Automotive Radar Sensors Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Automotive radar sensors market: Introduction

Driver and road safety is one of the prominent challenges at present and it is estimated to be in the future as well. One of the main reasons for several road accidents is the slow reaction of the driver while responding to accidental situation. High-tech automotive wireless electronics is capable of automating many driving features which reduce significant human errors and the improve vehicle safety. Automotive radar is one of the key development in this area and is a forward step for increasing the driving comfort, automating driving and crash prevention. Automotive radar sensors are used for enhancing various driving features which give better control to drivers in hazardous accidental situation. Automotive radar sensors are fining various application in systems such as warning and mitigation, collision detection, collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring/blind spot detection, vulnerable road user detection, lane change assistance and lane departure warning system, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Driver assistance system which are equipped with radar sensors are already common in many passenger vehicles in the global market. Many of the driver assistance system have sensors which help in detection for lane-change assistance, rear cross-traffic alerts, back-up parking assistance, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring. Presently, the 79 GHz, 77 GHz and 27 GHz radar sensors with increased signal bandwidth have the capability to distinguish between diverse objects and also offer high resolution.

Automotive radar sensors market: Dynamics

Some of the prominent factors influencing growth of the automotive radar sensors market are the increasing vehicle production globally and the need for enhancement of safety features. The demand for automotive radar sensors in the global market is estimated to grow with an incremental rate in the coming years. Owing to the increased number of road accidents globally, prominent emphasis is being given to improve road safety regulations and laws for making the automobiles safer for driving. Thus, this in turn is driving the increasing consumption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and consequently increasing the demand for the automotive radar sensors in the global market. These sensors are not only helping in automating the vehicles but also used for effective detection in collision warning and monitoring system. Latest innovation and development in the global market has led to the introduction of receptor isolation and signal synthesis methods which will in-turn drive the growth of low power and high accuracy automotive radar sensors in the market. Key market participants in the global market are also coming up with solutions such as SOC (system on chip) which can equip multiple sensors on board owing to the rising trend of reduction in size for the automobile components. The collision monitoring and autonomous emergency breaking are expected to hold a prominent market share in terms of value and volume during the forecast period in the global automotive radar sensors market, owing to the stringent rules and regulation imposed to reduce the road accidents. This increasing growth of automotive radar sensors is directly proportionate to global vehicle production.

The most protuberant factors increasing the growth of automotive radar sensors in the global market include production of advanced technology in automobiles and clean transportation. Rules and regulations enforced by ruling authorities and governments regarding the vehicle safety coupled with safety of the environment encourage manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and efficient vehicles, which has successively resulted in an increase in the demand for automotive radar sensors in the global market. Escalating cost of radar sensors and its corresponding technology united with changing prices are one of the key restraints contradicting the growth of the global automotive radar sensors market.

Automotive radar sensors market: Segmentation

The automotive radar sensors market can be segmented on the basis of application, range and vehicle type.

By Application:

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Rear Cross Traffic Assist (RCTA)

Intelligent Parking Assistance (IPA)

Others (Exit Assist applications, Rear Collision Warning, etc.)

By Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car Economic PC Mid-Sized PC Luxury PC

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive radar sensors market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Automotive Radar Sensors market are: