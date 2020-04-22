Automotive Radar Sensors Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025 | Acute Market Reports

Automotive radars are driver assistance systems that use sensors to detect the speed and range of objects in proximity of the vehicle. It is a core sensor (range, speed) of driver assistance systems: long range (LRR) for Adaptive Cruise Control, medium range (MRR) for cross traffic alert and lane change assist, short-range (SRR) for parking aid, obstacle/pedestrian detection. A key component of ADAS is radar systems that constantly sense the distance between vehicles in real-time, improving driving efficiency and safety.

Automotive radar sensors are used in various applications, such as autonomous braking, forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, adaptive headlights, blind spot detection, and parking assistance. Major automakers across the globe started to integrate basic collision avoidance systems into their mass-market models. Owing to the increased number of road accidents, emphasis is on improved road safety regulations and laws for making vehicles safe for driving. This, in turn, is increasing the consumption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and the demand for the automotive radar sensors market.

The Automotive Radar Sensors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Radar Sensors.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automotive Radar Sensors, presents the global Automotive Radar Sensors market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Radar Sensors capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automotive Radar Sensors by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

TRW-ZF Friedrichshafen

Delphi Automotive

Hella

Autoliv Inc

Velodyne LiDAR

Hitachi

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Infineon Technologies AG

Quanergy

Leddar

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Market Segment by Product Type

Long Range Radar Sensor

Medium Range Radar Sensor

Short Range Radar Sensor

Market Segment by Application

Park Assist Systems

ACC

BSD

AEBS

LDWS

PPS

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Radar Sensors status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Radar Sensors manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Radar Sensors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

