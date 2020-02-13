Automotive Radar Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2026

Growing focus on active safety to decrease road accidents has shifted the focus of OEMs towards developing and incorporating new and advanced automotive radar systems. According to ‘Association for Safe International Road Travel’ (ASIRT), nearly 3,287 deaths per day are reported globally due to road accidents. Advancing automotive technology and concern to reduce road mishaps, has raised expectations for advance systems in vehicles such as automotive radar to improve vehicle safety. These systems transmits electromagnetic (EM) waves at microwave frequency and gather information with the help of electronic control unit about the obstacles within the vicinity of the vehicle.

As per the survey conducted by ‘Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’, one out of three lives can be saved by using radar system in the vehicle. Implementation of automotive radar systems in passenger and commercial vehicles started in early 90s, however owing to technological limitations, focus on further advancement slowed over the time. But, over the past decade, where active safety technology emerged as major hot spot for research, brought automotive radar system in the limelight again. Smaller devices with high operational frequency are being deployed so as to serve multiple applications. Furthermore favorable macro-economic and supportive regulatory framework is expected to create significant opportunity over the next few years. Regulatory approval of upcoming radar technology such as 79 GHz band radar across emerging markets such as India, Mexico etc. can generate robust growth opportunities in the market.

Global Automotive Radar Market: Drivers

No doubt, automotive safety regulations which emphasizes, and even mandates use of such advance safety technology across regions is expected to drive the demand. Favorable macro-economic environment such as growing urban population, increasing disposable income, improving employment rates and consumer confidence index across prominent economies such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, South Korea and India is anticipate to propel market growth.

Additionally, increasing demand for advanced features such as cruise control will upsurge demand for automotive radars, thus driving the automotive radar market. Ongoing innovations in the functionality and designs have fuelled investments in the global automotive radar market.

Global Automotive Radar Market: Restraints

One of the major factor restricting the growth of the global automotive radar market particularly in emerging region is the high initial cost of the optical and mechanical parts including micro electro mechanical sensors (MEMS), micro mirrors over pressure or piezoelectric sensors. Moreover, technical issues such as risk of mutual interference are expected to moderately affect adoption of these technology.

Global Automotive Radar Market: Segmentation

The global automotive radar market can be segmented on the basis of type, frequency, technology, application and regions. On the basis of frequency, the market can be segmented into 24 GHz system, 77 GHz system and 79 GHz system.

By type automotive cruise control (long-range radar) and anti-collision (short-range radar) are the commonly known automotive radar systems. On the basis of application, the automotive radar market can be segmented into forward collision warning system, lane departure warning system, parking assistance, adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection. On the basis of technology, the global automotive radar market can be segmented into millimeter wave radar, ultrasonic radar, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and camera.

Global Automotive Radar Market: Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of regions, Europe is expected to be the most promising region due to presence of giant OEMs. Furthermore, the European Commission’s 79 GHz project to use short range radar equipment for European countries, fueled penetration of automotive radar systems in the European market. As far as adoption of these advanced gadgets is concerned, North America is expected to be the next big market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period and unfold new opportunities for the market. Low manufacturing cost together with increasing automotive sales is expected to drive the growth of automotive radar market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit positive growth potential during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Radar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global automotive radar market are as follows: