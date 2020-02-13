Automotive Power Electronic Market Report to 2025: Overview with Product Scope, Opportunities Risk, Market Driving Force

Automotive Power Electronic Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2018 to reach USD 6.75 Billion by the year 2025



The Global Automotive Power Electronic Market from the viewpoint of all its existing trends that are prompting it is imperative to comprehend in order to attain the most effective solution for business strategies. These trends are of different types including geographical, socioeconomic, economic, consumer, political, cultural. Their overall effect on client or consumer preferences will have a major contribution in how this market will develop itself in the following years to come. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Automotive Power Electronic Industry are Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, Croda International Plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric Co., and other 10 more companies’ detailed information is provided in report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The major shares of the Industry come from Passenger, Vehicle type in Global Automotive Power Electronic Industry. On the other hand, Sensor, by component for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Automotive Power Electronic Industry Segmentation:

By Application

• Safety and Security

• Powertrain and Chassis

• Body Electronic

By Vehicle Type

• Commercial

• Passenger

By Component

• Sensors

• Power Integrated Circuit (IC)

• Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

By Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

