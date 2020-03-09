Automotive Plastics Market 2019 |Industry Research Analysis, Size, Growth & Demand Forecast 2024

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of ” Automotive Plastics Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally

Automotive Plastics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Automotive Plastics market are surging demand for materials offering significant emission reduction and increasing demand for lightweight materials for OEMs to reduce vehicle weight. However, high cost of raw material and non-degradable nature of automotive plastic are some factors that limit the market growth. Automotive plastic is those plastic which used in wide range of automotive applications in manufacturing exterior and interior components like bumpers, doors , windows, headlight, sideview mirror housing, trunk lids, hoods, grilles and wheel covers. Plastics are used in automotive industry due to its good mechanical properties and excellent appearance.

The major benefit of automotive plastic is minimal corrosion allowing for longer vehicle market, flexibility in integrating components and recyclability of high-performance plastic. In addition, the one more major benefit is reducing the overall weight without affecting the safety or performance of vehicle.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share in 2017 owing to growing production of vehicles and rising disposable income. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. Europe is also contributing significant growth rate in global automotive plastics market.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Magna International Inc.

• Lear Corporation

• Adient PLC

• BASF SE

• Compagnie Plastic Omnium

• Borealis AG



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ Polypropylene

§ Polyurethane

§ Polyvinyl Chloride

§ Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

§ Polyamide

§ High Density Polyethylene

§ Polycarbonate

§ Polybutylene Terephthalate

§ Others

By Application:

§ Interior

§ Exterior

§ Under Bonnet

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Automotive Plastics Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Automotive Plastics Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Automotive Plastics Market.

Automotive Plastics Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

