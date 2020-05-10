Automotive Plastic Bumper Market: Rising Vehicle Production and Sales to Fuel Growth

The report on “Automotive Plastic Bumper Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022” provides unbiased intelligence on various facets of the market. The comprehensive analysis on various market segments can be leveraged to enhance hold over the market, achieve sustainability and focus on future expansion. The automotive plastic bumper market report includes assessment on various materials used in the manufacturing of automotive plastic bumper, such as polypropylene, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. It also covers analysis on distribution channels such as OEMs and the aftermarket for automotive plastic bumper. Automotive plastic bumper demand and sales in various vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs worldwide along with price ranges (low, mid and high) are also covered in this report. Historical data, current market scenario and future projections are detailed in this report.

To achieve maximum safety for occupants and pedestrians, bumper has become paramount; when it comes to styling standpoint and aesthetic purpose, the significance of automotive bumper soars. Currently, automotive industry focuses on optimization of weight and safety. Furthermore, there has been public outcry with respect to plastics having detrimental impact on the Mother Nature. These facets allude to the growing importance of automotive plastic bumper.

With passenger cars being the principal mode of transport in the developed and developing countries, the accidents caused owing to passenger cars are considerably on the rise. Majority of car crashes have been frontal crash. Measure to enhance passenger vehicle passive safety performance in crash and lower death and injury of occupants, hence, has been an essential topic of research.

The preceding years have witnessed a transition in the structure and design of bumpers. At the initial phase, bumpers were metal pieces which were placed in the front of vehicle with the theory that bumper would get damaged prior to any possible damage is done to the automobile. As such, modern bumpers are generally made up of lightly weighted carbon fiber. However, to provide compatibility with features and configuration of automobile, an array of bumpers of different materials, designs and types are found.

Rising Vehicle Production and Sales to Fuel Growth of Automotive Bumper

The demand for automotive plastic bumper is largely pushed by the significant growth in manufacturing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. According to OICA, the production of commercial vehicles has been steadily increasing across the globe. This growth is mainly fuelled by the increasing trading activities which involves transportation of goods and growing preference for local transport such as buses.

There has been growing investment with respect to research and development to give way to innovation in the automotive plastic bumper. Furthermore, technology automation in the automotive landscape have paved way for smart automotive plastic bumpers. As such, introduction of intelligent automotive plastic bumper which feature embedded intelligence by Plastic Ominum is an apt example of smart automatic plastic bumpers. The introduced plastic bumper encompasses innovative front grille, integrated radar and a sophisticated detection system and impact absorption.

Automotive Plastic Bumper Market: Overview

This report presents a robust analysis on plastic bumper market with the support of quantitative and qualitative analysis. The report reveals the dynamics of the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends and restraints which have considerable impact in the growth of the market. The report also includes segregation of the market to offer an in-depth analysis of the automotive plastic bumper.

The report encompasses executive summary followed by market overview section. The automotive plastic bumper market overview section deals with value chain analysis, key trend analysis and Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Porters’ Five Force Analysis gives insights on competitive scenario of the market. The report also includes the market attractiveness analysis along with market outlook. The report also includes pricing analysis and market volume projections. Further, the report provides holistic approach on consumer behavior analysis and major distributors’ lists.

The actionable insights in the report is the result of primary sources, including surveys, interactions in person, a reliable and authentic views of seasoned analyst, interviews and perusal of experts. In addition, the report is propelled by secondary sources incorporating trade journals, resourceful database and authentic and verified paid sources. The report is also backed up by absolute dollar opportunity analysis which has considerable influence in shaping the growth of the automotive plastic bumper market.

Innovations in Automotive Plastic Bumper to Support Demand

Manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper are investing in research and development platform to carry out innovations in their product. Developments in automotive plastic bumper are being carried out to enhance the safety quotient for vehicles as well as pedestrians. On the back of surging novelties in the automotive plastic bumper space, the sales of automotive plastic bumper are likely to witness an upswing in the coming years. Moreover, with significant proliferation of technology in the automotive space, smart automotive plastic bumpers are in the offing.

Automotive Plastic Bumper Market: Competitive Landscape

The report peruses on competitive landscape of the automotive plastic bumper market. The report sheds light on company overview, financial overview, strategies, recent development and product portfolio.

Key companies such as Faurecia SA, Toray Industries Inc., Benteler International AG, Flex-N-Gate Corporation and Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V have been profiled in the automotive plastic bumper market report.

