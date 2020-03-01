Automotive personal navigation systems Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Automotive Personal Navigation Systems Market: Introduction

Automotive personal navigation systems has enabled the consumers in the market to go anywhere in your city or your state just by knowing the address or location of that area with the effective use of your navigation device. The advancement in the technology and research in the automotive navigations solutions and systems market has given the freedom to consumers and passenger to travel anywhere around the globe with just the click on your device. Automotive personal navigation systems market has grown rapidly over a period of time making once said impossible things possible. An automotive navigation system/solutions is a section of automotive controls mainly used for searching locations and directions in an automobile. Automotive navigation uses the satellite navigation system to locate its position, which is then used to find its location on roads. This phenomenon uses GPS (Global Positioning System) technology, which has 31 active satellites inclined at angle of 55 degrees to the equator and which is a standard feature in almost all electronic devices. This technology will become handy and more popular in future as the entire globe is getting urbanized. For instance Moscow is presently spending most of their time in traffic jams than any other city, this was reported by GPS manufacturer TomTom. Even in Asia, countries Likes China and India are facing lot mobility problems and hence in such situations GPS and automotive personal navigation systems are proving to be most advantageous solutions.

Automotive Personal Navigation Systems Market dynamics:

Automotive personal navigation systems market has lot of scope in the research and development department and is coming with new ideas and innovation. Some key automotive market players, Google and GPS manufacturers are trying to develop driverless cars so that safety and comfort are increased to a much higher level. Now finding correct direction while driving has been made much easier with voice guiding through car speakers in the Automotive Market. The automotive personal navigation Systems market has also been increased due to the development in the telecommunication sector as smart phone can be directly linked with your automobile and direction can be found very easily (for example now in Apple I-phones {Siri} built-in intelligent assistant is very useful and efficiently navigating users to exact location). Now in the current scenario all the automotive market giants are offering in-built GPS and navigation systems and solutions to all their cars as basic accessories as searching and to going to the exact location has become more difficult in larger countries (like U.S.A, Russia, Australia etc.). The increasing standard of living and the comfort level has made the automotive personal navigation systems market in great demand and this market will grow even more rapidly in the future.

Automotive Personal Navigation Systems Market segmentation:

By type of user segments, automotive personal navigation systems market can be segmented as:

SPS – Standard Position Service

PPS – Precise Position Service

By navigation modes, automotive personal navigation systems market can be segmented as:

2D Navigation

3D Navigation

DGPS

By navigation system in automobiles, automotive personal navigation systems market can be segmented as:

Personal navigation device (PNDs)

Smartphones/tablets

In-built Devices (OEM)

Aftermarket

By automobile type, automotive personal navigation systems market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Personal Navigation Systems: Regional Outlook:

The market for automotive personal navigation systems market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to hold major shares in the automotive personal navigation systems market due to the presence of large industrial and urban area in these regions. Additionally, boost in digitalization in all developed regions have been exhibiting significant growth in the recent decade. Ongoing research, development and innovation for more highly efficient and promising navigations systems is considered to be the prominent drivers that will boost the automotive personal navigation systems market growth in these region over the forecast period. Developing nations particularly India and China, will play vital roles in the growth of the automotive personal navigation systems market over the upcoming decade. Additionally, the consumers have developed a liking to sports such as Trekking, cycling, driving, biking, boating etc. thus the automotive personal navigation systems market will see rapid growth in all the developed and developing countries in the future.

Automotive Personal Navigation Systems: Key Players