Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market, by Technology, Vehicle Type, and Region – Global Industry Insights to 2025

Automotive pedestrian protection system (PPS) is a system used to avoid a pedestrian’s slam with the car. In case of frontal collisions with pedestrians, sensors in front of the vehicle activates the PPS. The complete section of PPS consists of several technologies such as automatic braking and collision avoidance, advanced driver assistance systems, brake assist, driver caution, external airbags, and pop-up bonnets. For instance, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) helps in automatic lighting, enables adaptive cruise control, aid in automatic braking, use GPS to provide traffic information, and provides information to maintain lane discipline. Increasing number of consumers towards advanced features in vehicles favors growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

The development of autonomous vehicles has created an opportunity for key players in the global automotive pedestrian protection system market. According to IHS Markit, an automotive database provider, the global autonomous vehicle sales is expected to surpass 600,000 units by 2025 and increase at a CAGR of 43% between 2025 and 2035. According to IHS Markit, autonomous vehicle sale in China is expected to reach around 5.7 million by 2035. Volkswagen Arteon comprises safety features such as front airbag, knee airbag, side head airbag, side chest airbag, and child protection system. This car is rated 85% for pedestrian safety and 82% for safety assistant by The European New Car Assessment Programme in 2018, which is the highest rated car for pedestrian safety in 2018. This is expected to create an opportunity for pedestrian protection system market by influencing other competitive market players to introduce advanced safety features in their products. Hence, an increase in autonomous vehicle sales is expected to further fuel growth of global automotive pedestrian protection system market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of automotive pedestrian protection system , market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) over the forecast period (2017– 2025) considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global automotive pedestrian protection system market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye N.V., Subaru Corporation, Valeo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Magneti Marelli SpA

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, product up-grades, expansion, and marketing tactics

The global automotive pedestrian protection system market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the automotive pedestrian protection system market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Technology: Active Pedestrian Protection System Passive Pedestrian Protection System

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars (ICE Vehicles) Commercial Vehicles (ICE Vehicles) Electric & Hybrid Vehicles



Table of Contents

Research Objective and assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet By Technology Market Snippet By Vehicle Type Market Snippet By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Scenario Industry Trend Merger and Acquisitions New Product Approvals/Launch

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Technology, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) Introduction Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2025 (%) Segment Trends

Active Pedestrian Protection System Introduction Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

Passive Pedestrian Protection System Market Introduction Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)



Continued…

