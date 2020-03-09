Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive pedestrian protection system (PPS) is a system used to decrease a pedestrian’s crash with the car. In case of frontal collisions with pedestrians, sensors in front of the vehicle activate the PPS. The complete section of PPS consists of several technologies such as automatic braking and collision avoidance, advanced driver assistance systems, brake assist, driver caution, external airbags, and pop-up bonnets.

The leading manufactures mainly are Bosch, Continental, Autoliv, ZF and Denso. Bosch is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 35% in 2017. The next is Continental and Autoliv.

There are mainly two type product of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems market: Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Pedestrian Protection System. Passive Pedestrian Protection System occupies 91% market share in 2017.

Geographically, the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 910 million by 2024, from US$ 590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Passive Pedestrian Protection System

Active Pedestrian Protection System

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

he key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

Continental

Autoliv

ZF

Denso

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) by Players



Chapter Four: Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) by Regions



Chapter Five: Americas



Chapter Six: APAC



Chapter Seven: Europe



Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer



Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Forecast



Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis



