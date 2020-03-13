Automotive Passive Safety Device Market 2018 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global Automotive Passive Safety Decive market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Passive Safety Decive.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Passive Safety Decive market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Passive Safety Decive production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Passive Safety Decive in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Autoliv, Delphi Automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Autoliv

Delphi Automotive

Takata

TRW Automotive Holdings

APV Safety Products

Ashimori Industry

Beam’s Industries

Continental

East Joy Long Motor Airbag

Elastic-Berger

Freescale Semiconductor

Gentex Corporation

Grammer

Hella KGaA Hueck

Hemco Industries

Heshan Changyu Hardware

Hyundai Mobis

Jiangsu Jiujiu Traffic Facilities

Automotive Passive Safety Decive Breakdown Data by Type

Airbags

Seatbelts

Occupant Sensing Systems

Whiplash Protection System

Automotive Passive Safety Decive Breakdown Data by Application

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Passenger Car

Others

Automotive Passive Safety Decive Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Passive Safety Decive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Airbags

1.4.3 Seatbelts

1.4.4 Occupant Sensing Systems

1.4.5 Whiplash Protection System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Passive Safety Decive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Light Truck

1.5.3 Heavy Truck

1.5.4 Passenger Car

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Passive Safety Decive Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Passive Safety Decive Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Passive Safety Decive Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Passive Safety Decive Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Passive Safety Decive Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Passive Safety Decive Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Passive Safety Decive Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Passive Safety Decive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

