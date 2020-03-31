Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market – Global Industry Insights, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2025

Global automotive parts remanufacturing market refers to the rebuilding of products, components, and equipment of an automobile to its original design specifications through utilization of reused, repaired, and new components. These processes require replacement or repair of obsolete and worn out modules and components called the core. Components that can be rebuild include extensive range of engine and related parts, transmission and related, brakes, wheels, compressors, steering, and fuel systems among others.

Market Dynamics

According to the European Remanufacturing Network (ERN), the overall remanufacturing industry is expected to generate 500,000 jobs and could be valued at around US$ 110.9 billion by 2030, owing to supportive industry investments and government policies. The requirement to cope up with growing demands for automobile across the globe in conjunction with growing number of ageing vehicles, requirement to manage overall wastes, resource-efficient industry processes, and enhancement of overall profitability in the manufacturing processes is expected to fuel the overall industry demands. According to Coherent Market Insights, overall price reduction of the products up to 60% of the original equipment and the product warranties is expected to drive growth of automotive parts remanufacturing market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of automotive parts remanufacturing market, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global automotive parts remanufacturing market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, automotive parts remanufacturing market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include Valeo SA, ZF TRW, Carwood Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Meritor Inc., Monark Automotive GmbH, Budweg Caliper A/S, Genuine Parts Company, ATC Drivetrain Inc., Maval Manufacturing Inc., Teamec BVBA, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., and Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global automotive parts remanufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, manufacturers, new entrants, large and small industry participants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global automotive parts remanufacturing market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Component Type: Engine & Related Parts Turbochargers EGR Valves Carburetors Transmission & Related Clutches Bearings Electrical & Electronics Starters Alternators Others Wheels & Brakes Related Hub Assemblies Master Cylinder Brake Calipers Bearings A/C Compressors Steering Fuel Systems Others

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars LCV HCV Off-road Vehicles All-terrain Vehicles



Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Component Type Market Snippet, By Vehicle Type Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s Analysis

PEST Analysis

Continued…

