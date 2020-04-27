Automotive Parts Packaging Market : Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend By 2027

This report examines the global automotive parts packaging market for the forecast period 2017-2027. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights pertaining to various segments of the global automotive parts packaging market. The report begins with an overview of the global automotive parts packaging market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by system type has been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by the business in automotive parts packaging market. Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of automotive parts packaging by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The automotive parts packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional automotive parts packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of automotive parts packaging in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the automotive parts packaging market by regions.

Global market numbers by product type, by packaging type and by component type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side as well as the dynamics of Automotive Parts Packaging market. TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three key sections on the basis of system type, operation and region. The report analyses the global Automotive Parts Packaging market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes).

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Bulk Containers & Cases

Bags & Pouches

Folding Carton

Corrugated Products

Trays

Protective Packaging

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component Type

Battery

Cooling System

Underbody Components

Automotive Filter

Engine Components

Lighting Components

Electrical Components

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

MEA

A vital feature of this report is the analysis of the automotive parts packaging market by region, product type, packaging type and component type; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of incremental dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, incremental dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from sales perspective of the global Automotive Parts Packaging market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the automotive parts packaging market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global automotive parts packaging market.

In the final section of the report, automotive parts packaging market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture automotive parts packaging. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the global automotive parts packaging market. Some of the players operating in the global automotive parts packaging market include Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Deufol SE, Encase Ltd., The Nefab Group, Primex Design & Fabrication Corporation, Sunbelt Paper & Packaging Inc., Loscam Australia Pty Ltd., CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd, JIT Packaging Inc., Pratt Industries, Inc., Signode India Ltd., Pacific Packaging Products, Inc., Monoflo International, Inc., Victory Packaging L.P., Knauf Industries and Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

