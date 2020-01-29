Automotive Paints Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Reportocean.com “Automotive Paints Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Paints Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Cars), by Coat Type (Electro coat, Primer, Basecoat, Clear coat), by Technology (Solvent, Waterborne, and Powder Coating), by Texture (Solid and Metallic) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the automotive paints market on a worldwide, regional and country level. The study provides historic information of 2014-2016 together with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both revenue (USD million) and volume (Million Gallons). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the automotive paints market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the automotive paints market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive read on the automotive paints market, weve got enclosed the detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the automotive paints market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, whereby all segments are benchmarked supported their market size, rate, and general attractiveness.

The report also covers the market share of the key participants operative in the respective market across the world. In addition, the report covered the strategic development together with acquisitions mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures and regional growth of major participants concerned within the market on the international and regional basis. Additionally, it covers the product portfolio and patent analysis (2011-2016) divided into a patent trend, patent share by company and patent analysis in accordance with the region.

The study provides a crucial view of the automotive paints market by segmenting the market based on its segmentation. The segmentation included vehicle type, coat type, technology, texture, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive paints included in this study are light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars types. Additionally, the regional classification includes the key countries and regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa.

The study provides the exhaustive company profiles of the worldwide market along with the in-depth description of players. Some of the key manufacturers included in the study are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Nippon, Valspar Corporation, and Arkema SA among others.

The report segments the global automotive paints market as:

Global Automotive Paints Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Paints Market: Coat Type Analysis

Electro coat

Primer

Basecoat

Clear coat

Global Automotive Paints Market: Technology Analysis

Solvent

Waterborne

Powder Coating

Global Automotive Paints Market: Texture Analysis

Solid

Metallic

Global Automotive Paints Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

