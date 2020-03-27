Automotive Outer Fenders Market Great Opportunities Available for the vendors 2026

Fenders are panels are manufactured from sheet metal and are integrated on the vehicle body, externally, near the door and around the front and rear wheels. The function of a fender is to reduce air resistance and make the vehicle more aerodynamic. Furthermore, it is utilized to keep mud and other particles from splashing on and scratching the coat of the vehicle. Fenders also provide sufficient protection for the wheels. They are available in different sizes, designs, and colors according to applications.

Increase in production of vehicles and demand for safety in vehicles, globally, is likely to boost the demand for fenders during the forecast period. Change in consumer behavior and increased demand for SUVs due to rise in off-road activities are anticipated to boost the automotive outer fenders market during the forecast period. OEMs are focusing on reduction of overall vehicle weight and hence, lightweight materials are employed in the manufacture of fenders. Thermoplastic materials are utilized for manufacturing fenders.

The global automotive outer fenders market can be segmented based on material, vehicle type, sale channel, and region. In terms of material, the automotive outer fenders market can be segregated into thermoplastics, steel, and others. Stringent emission norms and lightweighting of the vehicle, owing to which manufacturers are preferring the lightweight materials, and the rise in demand for safety in vehicles are anticipated to drive the thermoplastic segment during the forecast period. However, steel is extensively utilized in heavy commercial vehicles, which provides strength, flexibility, and enhanced esthetic appearance.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive outer fenders market can be divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment consist of heavy duty vehicles, light duty vehicles and off-road vehicles. In commercial vehicles, fenders improve the vehicle’s appearance, and it hide dents around the wheel. They also protect the vehicle body from the scratches, reduce the muddy splashing on rainy days, and protect the vehicle body from other damage. Rise in industrialization, expansion of the construction industry, and popularity of off-road vehicle activities are expected to propel the commercial vehicle segment significantly, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive outer fenders market during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the automotive outer fenders market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is likely to expand rapidly and is expected to hold a major share of the automotive outer fenders market during the forecast period. Aftermarket fenders offer flexibility in design, manufacturing, and installation and hence, the demand for aftermarket fenders is likely to remain high during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the automotive outer fenders market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The automotive outer fenders market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the presence of large automotive hubs, rapid industrialization, and expansion of the construction sector. Furthermore, these factors are anticipated to drive the sales of commercial vehicles, which in turn is estimated to drive the automotive outer fenders market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive outer fenders market are Samvardhana Motherson Group, voestalpine Metal Forming GmbH, Gordon Auto Body Parts Co. Ltd., and Lokari.