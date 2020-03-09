Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A power inverter, or inverter, is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC).

At present, the manufacturers of automotive on-board power inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe and China. The market is a relative concentrated market; key players includes Magnum Dimensions, NFA, ROADPRO, Bestek, Philips, Cobra, Stanley, Ampeak, Cotek, Whistler, Ozio, Schumacher, Samlex America, Power Bright, ERAYAK. The revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 70% of the total revenue in 2017.

The global average price of automotive on-board power inverter is in the decreasing trend, from 22.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 20.9 USD/Unit in 2017. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The automotive on-board power inverters are mainly used by passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The dominated application is passenger car.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive On-board Power Inverters market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive On-board Power Inverters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive On-board Power Inverters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive On-board Power Inverters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Less Than 300 W

Over 300 W

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Magnum Dimensions

NFA

ROADPRO

Bestek

Philips

Cobra

Stanley

Ampeak

Cotek

Whistler

Ozio

Schumacher

Samlex America

Power Bright

ERAYAK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive On-board Power Inverters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive On-board Power Inverters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive On-board Power Inverters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive On-board Power Inverters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive On-board Power Inverters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

