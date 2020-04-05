Automotive Oil Pump Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Oil Pump Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive Oil Pump is an equipment used to pump pressurized oil through the internal components of an internal combustion engine (ICE) for removing heat and lubricating the components for smooth movement. The automotive oil pump market is expected to have a linear relationship with the total sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Oil Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of region, the global Automotive Oil Pump market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

The worldwide market for Automotive Oil Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

STACKPOLE

TRW

Magna

Nidec

Bosch

Tsang Yow

Shenglong Group

SHW

Pierburg (KSPG)

Toyo Advanced Technologies

Mahle

Hunan Oil Pump

Power Machine Fitting

Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Oil Pump

Mechanical Oil Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Oil Pump market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Oil Pump Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Oil Pump, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Oil Pump, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Oil Pump, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Oil Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Oil Pump sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Oil Pump Market Forecast (2018-2023)

