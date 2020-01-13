Automotive NVH Materials Industry Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Forecast

On the basis of type, the automotive NVH materials market is categorized into rubber, cork, felt, metal sheet, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), foam, and others (fiberglass and resins). Rubber has been the largest type in the global market, with respective estimated contributions of more than 30.0% in terms of volume and more than 30.0% in terms of value, in 2017. The increase in production capacity by key rubber manufacturers is driving the growth of the market across the globe.

In terms of application, the automotive NVH materials market is segmented into sound absorption, insulation, and vibration damping. During the forecast period, the demand for NVH materials is expected to witness the highest growth for sound absorption applications.

North America is estimated to be the second largest market of automotive NVH materials, with respective estimated volume and value contributions of more than 20.0% and 25.0% in 2017. The market in the region is mainly being powered by increasing investments in automotive production by manufacturers and high disposable income among consumers. Furthermore, vehicle manufacturers are highly concentrating on engine vibrations, cabin sounds, and suspension feedback of vehicles in order to improve the overall ride quality and reduce NVH.

Europe has been recording the third largest revenue in the automotive NVH materials market. The market growth in the region is driven by high production of vehicles and the presence of a well-established automotive industry; for instance, as per the European Commission, the automotive industry accounts for 4% of the region’s GDP. This only indicates a high demand of automobiles in the region.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive NVH materials market is segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). Passenger vehicles has been the largest category in the market so far. This can be ascribed to the increase in production of passenger vehicles by automobile manufacturers. For instance, in 2017, around 1.9 million passenger cars were produced in Canada, which showed an increase of 2.3% from previous year.

