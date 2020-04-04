Automotive navigation system Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

An automotive navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road. When directions are needed routing can be calculated. On the fly traffic information can be used to adjust the route.

Dead reckoning using distance data from sensors attached to the drivetrain, a gyroscope and an accelerometer can be used for greater reliability, as GPS signal loss and/or multipath can occur due to urban canyons or tunnels.

Mathematically, automotive navigation is based on the shortest path problem, within graph theory, which examines how to identify the path that best meets some criteria (shortest, cheapest, fastest, etc.) between two points in a large network.

Shifts in consumer demand, increasing availability of data and information, expanded regulatory requirements are the key factors boosting the growth of automotive navigation system market. In addition, technological advancements in navigation system are expected to drive the demand for navigation systems market during the forecast.

January 2018: Integration of Alexa voice-assistant into Garmin navigation systems

The key players covered in this study

Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Clarion Corporation (Japan)

Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

HERE Technologies (the Netherlands)

Fujitsu Ten (Japan)

Garmin Ltd. (the US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WinCE Platform

Android Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive navigation system status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive navigation system development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive navigation system are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

