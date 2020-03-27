Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Automotive Multimedia Connectivity

Multimedia connectivity is a generation IT convergence system aiming to provide driver-friendly services through connecting and integrating the internal networks, including CAN, MOST, and Ethernet with external networks such as USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, LTE, and V2X.

Auto infotainment system is more than just an AVN Telematics system, supporting Radio, DMB, multimedia, navigation, and telematics services.

In 2018, the global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cinemo

Harman

Qualcomm

Continental

BOSCH

Jungo Connectivity

Xevo

Texas Instruments

Panasonic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bluetooth/Voice Recognition

Mirror Link

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Multimedia Connectivity are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.