Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Automotive Multimedia Connectivity

Multimedia connectivity is a generation IT convergence system aiming to provide driver-friendly services through connecting and integrating the internal networks, including CAN, MOST, and Ethernet with external networks such as USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, LTE, and V2X.
Auto infotainment system is more than just an AVN Telematics system, supporting Radio, DMB, multimedia, navigation, and telematics services.
In 2018, the global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cinemo
Harman
Qualcomm
Continental
BOSCH
Jungo Connectivity
Xevo
Texas Instruments
Panasonic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bluetooth/Voice Recognition
Mirror Link
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Multimedia Connectivity are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size
2.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in China
7.3 China Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
7.4 China Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in India
10.3 India Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
10.4 India Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cinemo
12.1.1 Cinemo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.1.4 Cinemo Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cinemo Recent Development
12.2 Harman
12.2.1 Harman Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.2.4 Harman Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Harman Recent Development
12.3 Qualcomm
12.3.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.3.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.4 Continental
12.4.1 Continental Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.4.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Continental Recent Development
12.5 BOSCH
12.5.1 BOSCH Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.5.4 BOSCH Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BOSCH Recent Development
12.6 Jungo Connectivity
12.6.1 Jungo Connectivity Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.6.4 Jungo Connectivity Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Jungo Connectivity Recent Development
12.7 Xevo
12.7.1 Xevo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.7.4 Xevo Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Xevo Recent Development
12.8 Texas Instruments
12.8.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.8.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.9 Panasonic
12.9.1 Panasonic Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Introduction
12.9.4 Panasonic Revenue in Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
