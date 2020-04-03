Automotive Mufflers Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

The Report Automotive Mufflers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

The installation of a muffler can make a significant difference to the noise level of a car. The primary function of an automotive muffler is to reduce the noise emissions from an engine. Automotive mufflers reduce noise production simply by allowing exhaust gases to pass through passages. Two types of automotive mufflers are available in the market: Reactive or reflective mufflers and absorptive mufflers. Automotive mufflers consist of baffle plates, a shell, end plates, perforated and non-perforated pipes and absorption materials. Automotive mufflers have the properties of reactive mufflers as well as absorptive mufflers. Whereas the reactive mufflers use destructive interference to reduce noise emissions, the absorptive mufflers reduce unwanted sound energy through absorption. For automotive mufflers to function properly, various characteristics like backpressure, desired sound, shape, cost, style, adequate insertion loss and durability must be kept in mind during the designing process. Since muffler modification offers better aesthetics and enhanced performance, it is a growing trend in countries such as Australia where young drivers expect more from their rides. Automotive mufflers usually have an elliptical, or circular cross-section design. However, most drivers prefer the circular cross section design as it is best suited to drivers and delays the onset of higher order modes in vehicles.

Automotive Muffler Market: Dynamics:

Drivers

Since the optimal design of mufflers results in reduced noise from engines and enhanced fuel saving, these two factors are expected to drive the global automotive mufflers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding noise pollution in various regions such as North America, Western Europe and the APEJ are expected to drive the global automotive mufflers market. Moreover, the recent development of long strand fibrous materials used in exhaust systems without binders has led to their use in combination mufflers, which will further fuel the growth of the global automotive mufflers market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Constraints concerning cost, backpressure and shape & size of automotive mufflers – larger mufflers are quite expensive —- may hamper growth of the global automotive mufflers market. Furthermore, designing for sufficient insertion loss at engine firing frequency and the first few harmonics, in turn, may hamper the growth of global automotive mufflers market during the forecast period.

Automotive Muffler Market: Segmentation:

The Global automotive mufflers market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, sales channel and vehicle type. On the basis of product type, the global automotive mufflers market is segmented into absorptive and reactive mufflers. Based on material type, the global automotive mufflers market is segmented into stainless steel, carbon fiber, aluminum and titanium mufflers. On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive mufflers market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive mufflers market is segmented into two-wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Automotive Muffler Market: Key Participants:

Some of the key participants in the global automotive mufflers market are:

Faurecia

AP Exhaust Products

ONYX AUTO INDIA

Munjal Auto Industries Limited

Mark Exhaust

Eminox

HYAUTOMOTIVE CORP.

The Dinex Group

Automotive Muffler Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Owing to the growing automotive industry in China and India as well as the stringent government regulations, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Other than this, North America is expected to dominate the automotive mufflers market due to the stringent environmental regulations laid by the government to reduce greenhouse effect. Owing to the existence of a large automotive industry in Germany and other European countries, Western Europe is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Japan is expected to show stagnant growth in the automotive muffler market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for cars and heavy duties vehicles in Middle East & Africa and Latin America will lead to increased demand for automotive mufflers and hence, the market expected to show high growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

