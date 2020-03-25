Automotive Motor Market is projected to be driven by Increasing production of passenger as well as commercial vehicle

Automotive motor is a machine which is used to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. In case of an internal combustion engine (ICE), the fuel is burnt by the combustion process, and the heat generated is converted into mechanical energy by the motor. While, in case of an electric vehicle, the electric motors convert electrical energy into mechanical energy.

Increasing production of passenger as well as commercial vehicle is expected to boost the automotive motor market during the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations laid down by the governments of various nations across the world for the incorporation of various active safety systems such as lane keep assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and antilock braking system (ABS) in vehicles are also likely to drive the automotive motor market in the near future. Rising need for more fuel-efficient vehicles boosts the need for automotive motors with higher efficiency and better performance. This is anticipated to propel the automotive motor market in the next few years.

The automotive motor faces an issue of having to be replaced after certain intervals of time due to prolonged use. This is anticipated to hamper the growth of the automotive motor market during the forecast period. Increasing efforts are being undertaken by both OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and governments of various countries across the world to develop and introduce electric vehicles on the road. Electric vehicles require less number of motors for their operation. This is likely to decline the automotive motor market to some extent during the forecast period.

Based on type, the automotive motor market can be segmented into DC brushed motor, DC brushless motor, stepper motor, and traction motor. Brushed DC motors are synchronous electric motors which commute electronically. A brushed DC motor consists of DC current powering magnets, which move the rotor within the stator. While, a brushless DC motor consists of a step motor controller in order to generate rotary motion. Consequently, due to this rotary motion, electrical energy is converted into mechanical energy.

The brushless DC motor undergoes minimal wear and tear and is not much susceptible to breakage or damage owing to the absence of brushes and a physical commutator. Brushless DC motors are more reliable, have a longer life and are more efficient than brushed DC motors. Furthermore, a brushless motor can operate at speeds above 10,000 rpm in both loaded as well as unloaded conditions. Brushless DC motors generate negligible noise during operation. These advantages offered by brushless DC motors are anticipated to propel the brushless DC motors segment during the forecast period.

A stepper motor or a step motor is a brushless, synchronous motor which divides an entire rotation in a number of steps. Traction motors are a type of electric motor that are primarily utilized in battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). Increasing demand for electrification of vehicles for the last few years is expected to fuel the traction motors segment during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive motor market can be divided into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The electric vehicles segment can be further sub-divided into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). The commercial vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), and buses & coaches. The passenger vehicles segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising production volumes of passenger vehicles across the globe during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the automotive motor market is classified as OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the need to replace the motor after certain periods of time due to prolonged use.

Based on application, the automotive motor market can be segregated into performance motors, safety motors, and comfort motors. The safety motors segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing rules and regulations being laid down by governments regarding incorporation of safety systems in vehicles, primarily in Europe and North America.

Based on geographical region, the automotive motor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive motor market during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing production volume of vehicles in the region, increasing efforts being undertaken by OEMs and the government in China to develop and introduce electric vehicles on the road, and the strong presence of key vehicle manufacturers in countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key players operating in the automotive motor market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Nidec Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric, Mitsuba Corp., IFB Automotive Private Limited, and Panasonic Corporation.