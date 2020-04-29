Automotive Monitor Touch Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Automotive Monitor Touch Market: Introduction

Monitor touch screens are the basic interface system used in various electronic equipment due to their user-friendly functioning characteristic. The trend towards growing adoption of monitor touch technology has evolved across major sectors and has now emerged in the automotive sector. Automotive monitor touch has become a vital inclusion for the vehicular telecommunications and information system. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly providing monitor touch screen control, as well as entrainment system, in their vehicles and utilizing monitor touch technology as a vibrant tool for marketing. The ease in the functioning and attractive aesthetic features has led towards growing popularity of monitor touch among the consumers.

Automotive Monitor Touch Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of the global automotive monitor touch market includes relentlessly increasing population, which have resulted in increased demand for premium, as well as non-premium vehicles SUVs, across all major developing economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities coupled with up gradation of living lifestyle and an increase in demand for luxury, comfort and in-car entrainment system in vehicles across many countries, is further augmenting the sales of automotive monitor touch. The significant increase in the sales of hybrid, as well as electric vehicles, owing to the rise in the awareness, regarding carbon footprint reduction, which is highly anticipated to drive the global automotive monitor touch market. Moreover, considerable growth in the Asian & European automotive sector and technological advancement in traditional automotive display system will create a significant opportunity for the global automotive monitor touch market. Furthermore, the upsurge in the display technology utilized for the automobile is highly anticipated to boost the demand for automotive monitor touch. As automotive monitor touch is installed to provide ease in functioning over the display panel and offer ideal comfort for the occupant, Automotive Monitor Touch is gaining huge recognition across all regions. All the above mentioned major influencing factors are highly anticipated to drive the global automotive monitor touch market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor, such as high cost of insulation material, may hinder the global automotive monitor touch market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Monitor Touch Market: Segmentation

The global automotive monitor touch market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, vehicle type and region.

Based on the technology, the global automotive monitor touch market is segmented as:

Projected Capacitive

Resistive

In-cell TFT LCD

Surface Capacitive

On-cell TFT LCD

Based on the application, the global automotive monitor touch market is segmented as:

Centre Stack Display

Instrument Cluster

Rear Seat Entertainment

Other

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive monitor touch market is segmented as:

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

LCVs

HCVs

Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Centre Stack Display by the application in the automotive monitor touch market is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The prime advantages associated with centre stack display is its centre positioning with maximum visibility and high functionality, making centre stack display an ideal choice for manufacturing automotive monitor touch. On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, the passenger cars are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for premium vehicles.

Automotive Monitor Touch Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global automotive monitor touch market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, APEJ is estimated to account for an outstanding market share in automotive monitor touch market due to the amplified production of passenger cars and electric vehicles in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. Europe is anticipated to observe a high growth in the global automotive monitor touch market owing to the existence of top automobile manufacturing companies. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase stable growth in the global automotive monitor touch market due to the rise in the sale of premium cars along with an enhancement in the standard of living across the region. North America is one of the key maturing regions that will generate generous opportunity in the global automotive monitor touch market over the forecast period due to the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Automotive Monitor Touch Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global automotive monitor touch market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo, Dawar Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Touch Netix and other key market players. The automotive monitor touch market comprises of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors dominant in the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive monitor touch market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive monitor touch market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Automotive Monitor Touch Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automotive Monitor Touch Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The automotive monitor touch report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The automotive monitor touch report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The automotive monitor touch report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Automotive Monitor Touch Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

