Automotive Modular Seating Market Size To Develop Lucratively By 2025| key players are Continental AG, F.S. Fehrer Automotive

Seats play an important role in the driver and passenger experience in any vehicle. Vehicle manufacturers are reducing the weight of the vehicle to increase the speed and improve the appearance. The weight of the vehicle interior is likely to reduce with the help of modular seating. This, in turn, drives the automotive modular seating market. Increase in the demand for more comfortable and safer rides is likely to drive the market. Development of various technologies related to seating systems as an active health monitoring system, seat heating systems, and others is projected to propel the automotive modular seating market. Assembling the automotive modular seating in a vehicle is costly affair and require skilled professionals is likely to restrain the modular seating market during the forecast period.

The global automotive modular seating market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle type, vehicle class type, electric vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of technology, the automotive modular seating market can be segregated into smart seating, and two others. Smart seating provide passengers and drivers with comfort, safety, and features such as heated, climate-controlled, and memory seats. These seats are equipped with systems such as pneumatic seats and active health monitoring. Production of vehicles with smart seating is increasing due to the rise in demand for safety and advanced features by consumers in the vehicle industry.

Based on vehicle type, automotive modular seating market can be bifurcated into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further divided into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Light commercial vehicles are primarily used for logistics and transportation used for small enterprises within the city, while heavy commercial vehicles are employed for the transportation of heavy workload. These also include buses & coaches. The passenger vehicle segment can be sub-segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and multi utility vehicles (MUVs). The hatchback segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. Demand for high clearance vehicles and SUVs and MUVs is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle class type, the automotive modular seating market can be segmented into entry-level vehicles, mid-range vehicles, and premium/luxury vehicles. Demand for premium vehicles is increasing.

In terms of electric vehicle type, the automotive modular seating market can be classified into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Various governments across the globe are providing incentives to buy zero emission vehicles to reduce vehicular emission in order to protect the environment, which is estimated to increase the use of battery electric vehicles. Employment of modular seating in these vehicles is expected to drive the market. Based on sales channel, the global automotive modular seating market can be classified into Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), Original Equipment Supplier (OES), and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expanding at rapid pace as numerous vehicle manufacturers are providing modular seating along in their vehicles.

Europe was a leading region in the global automotive modular seating market in 2017 owing to larger production of premium vehicles in the region as compared to other regions. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the rise in adoption of these seating in SUVs and MPVs, which are extensively utilized in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive modular seating market include Adient, Lear Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Fisher & Company, Faurecia, Continental AG, F.S. Fehrer Automotive, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, GRAMMER, and Magna International.