Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Automotive millimeter wave radar provides a set of eyes for a vehicle, making navigation easier and giving the driver more control over the vehicle.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar market will register a 25.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15250 million by 2024, from US$ 6206.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Nidec Elesys

Continental

Denso

Veoneer

Hella

ZF

Valeo

Hitachi

Aptiv

Market Segment by Type, covers

24GHz

77GHz

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Others

The Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar are expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 5104.44 million USD in 2018 to reach 23442.83 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar market is very concerted market; the revenue of top eight manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

