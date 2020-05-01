Automotive Metal Wheel Market Production, Development Trend and Key Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2024

Makes are reclassifying their Additive Manufacturing (AM) procedure, joined with shrewd lightweight plan, to make 3D printing of metals more asset proficient. With increasingly more innovative work in the field of added substance fabricating, key players are producing lightweight aluminum segments utilizing added substance advancements bringing about a huge decrease in assets and materials utilized in assembling per part contrasted with conventional modern techniques. More up to date plans of parts with complex shapes alongside weight improvement are the some key variables bringing about a change in outlook towards AM in car metal wheels fabricating.

Makers of car metal wheels have been exploring different avenues regarding Titanium combination particularly in electric vehicles, by supplanting aluminum wheel focuses with titanium composites for light weight wheels. Moreover, producers are additionally utilizing carbon fiber band rather than aluminum for a huge decrease in weight and rotational idleness in car metal wheels. In addition, Fact.MR likewise predicts developing interest for carbon fiber fortified polymer (CFRP) for wheel edges to convey basic warm and mechanical execution, bringing about decreased vitality utilization. The progressing lightweighting pattern in the car metal wheel showcase is pushing OEMs and producers to fortify their R&D along material advancements.

Leading Automotive Metal Wheel Market Players

Iochpe-Maxion

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

CMW

Superior Industries

Topy

Accuride

Alcoa

Ronal Wheels

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

Jingu Group

DFW

Uniwheel Group

ALCAR

Zhejiang Jinfei

Enkei Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Automotive Metal Wheel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Automotive Metal Wheel market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Metal Wheel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Metal Wheel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Automotive Metal Wheel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Automotive Metal Wheel value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

