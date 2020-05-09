Automotive Mats Market: 5D Automotive Mats Set to Lose Traction

The global automotive mat market is affected by a number of developments in new materials from plastics and polymers. This report analyzes the global automotive mat market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022, and offers actionable insights on future market direction.

Adding style and a personal touch along with serving a pivotal function as a protector of the vehicle interior, automakers have increased their investment to meet customers’ functional needs and customize the look of the vehicle. As such, the popularity of needle-punch design technology has soared with non-skid designs following the suit.

There has been growing trend for rubber mats which offer plethora of benefits. As people tend to get emotionally attached with cars, rubber mats shield the floor from being damaged or scratched. Besides its durability and weather resistant, it has also been widely placed underneath heavy items.

However, rigid procurement laws with respect to rubber materials have not boded well among manufacturers. The government bodies cite the ecological repercussion resulting from rubber dumping and toxic emissions in rubber automotive mats production.

It appears that 5D automotive mats are ceding to one-time usability and complex production. Given buyers get hooked towards interior modification after the purchase of the vehicle, automobile manufacturers are disinclined to offer vehicles with five dimensional matting. On the other hand, there has been growing traction for 3D mats owing to resistance to most solvents and chemicals. Additionally, 3D mats are non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

Estimations about the Global Automotive Mat Market

Rubber will remain preferred material for automotive mats in the market, followed by plastic and PVC. Revenues from sales of rubber mats will surpass US$ 10,000 Mn in 2017. Demand for metal mats in the market will remain sluggish during the forecast period. By type, standard mats will continue to be sought-after on the back of their cost-effectiveness and availability in the market. Sales of standard mats will exhibit a comparatively higher CAGR than other automotive mat-type segments. Based on design, the market is bifurcated into needle-punched and non-skid automotive mats. Sales of needle-punched automotive mats is estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 13,991.9 Mn in 2017. Needle-punched automotive mats are expected to witness largest adoption in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), owing to the potential for growth of automotive industry in APEJ countries such as China and India. Sales of automotive mats in passenger cars will account for largest revenues in the market, followed by LCV and HCV segments. In addition, revenues from sales of automotive mats in LCVs and HCVs will collectively account for US$ 7,035.3 Mn in 2017, with the former being more lucrative than the latter.

Automotive Mats Market: Overview

This report presents a robust analysis on automotive mats market with the support of quantitative and qualitative analysis. The report reveals the dynamics of the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends and restraints which have considerable impact in the growth of the market. The report also includes segregation of the market to offer an in-depth analysis of the automotive mats.

The report encompasses executive summary followed by market overview section. The automotive mats market overview section deals with value chain analysis, key trend analysis and Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Porters’ Five Force Analysis gives insights on competitive scenario of the market. The report also includes the market attractiveness analysis along with market outlook. The report also includes pricing analysis and market volume projections. Further, the report provides holistic approach on consumer behavior analysis and major distributors’ lists. The report also provides assessment on supply chain and cost structure analysis along with pricing analysis.

5D Automotive Mats Set to Lose Traction

The report highlights the falling share of 5D automotive mats on global market revenues throughout the forecast period. Complex production and one-time usability of 5D automotive mats is expected to turn manufacturers away. Moreover, automobile manufacturers are reluctant to provide vehicles with five dimensional matting as buyers are expected to be drawn towards interior modifications after purchase of the vehicle.

Through 2022, 5D automotive mats are anticipated to showcase a sluggish revenue growth, which will reflect a listless CAGR. On the other hand, demand for 3D automotive mats is expected to gain steady traction, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the global automotive mats market by 2022-end. The market is expected to witness largest demand for standard mats, revenues from which will bring in US$ 18.7 Bn towards the end of the assessment period.

The report provides actionable insights on macroeconomic factors, including economic outlook, profitability of enterprises. The macroeconomic factors also offers deep dive analysis on inflation and deflation.

The actionable insights in the report is the result of primary sources, including surveys, interactions in person, a reliable and authentic views of seasoned analyst, interviews and perusal of experts. In addition, the report is propelled by secondary sources incorporating trade journals, resourceful database and authentic and verified paid sources. The report is also backed up by absolute dollar opportunity analysis which has considerable influence in shaping the growth of the automotive mats market.

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of automotive mats, which include companies such as Covercraft, BDK Auto, Exact Mats, Husky liners Inc., Kraco enterprise, MacNeil automotive product ltd, Lund International, and Max Liners.

