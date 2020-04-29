Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026

Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Overview

The rapid growing technologies in the automotive industry projects significant growth opportunities and anticipated to drive the need for the automotive magnetic sensor. The automotive industry is witnessing an increase in the implementation of advanced technologies and innovation. The growth of these technologies in the automotive sector has a substantial impact on the automotive magnetic sensor market. Advancements in the automobile sector have revolutionized the semiconductor industry in various developed and developing regions. Sensing devices are being increasingly used in the automotive industry to improve the fuel efficiency, convenience and safety of vehicles.

Furthermore, the growing trends of electrification of engines and functional safety systems are further generating rapid demand for the automotive magnetic sensor. Due to increasing urbanization and stable economic conditions in these regions, automotive production is growing at a significant rate, which will fuel the demand for automotive magnetic sensor in the forecast period. Manufacturers are engaged in enhancing the value chain to maintain supremacy in the global automotive magnetic sensor market.

Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Dynamics

The emerging trend of industrial IoT, growing demand for smart products and the increasing demand for the small magnetic sensors are some of the primary factors, which are fueling the growth of the automotive magnetic sensor market. Increased investments in IIoT technology will bring about a significant change in the coming future. The increasing usage of automotive magnetic sensor in automotive sector, from assembly lines through test and inspection, is fuelling the growth of the automotive magnetic sensor market. The automobile industry in countries has increased significantly in the past few years. Growth in the automobile industry is creating potential opportunities for the growth of automotive magnetic sensor market. The increasing adoption of applications of artificial intelligence in industrial automation is further creating potential growth opportunities in the automotive magnetic sensor market. Thus, the growing demand for automation in various discrete and process manufacturing industries is fuelling the growth of the automotive magnetic sensor market. An increase in the purchasing power of people has led to the growing trend of having an automotive vehicle as a necessary commodity. This upsurge has led to an increase in the demand for the automotive magnetic sensor, thereby increasing the production of the automotive magnetic sensor for satisfying such increasing demand across the globe.

Less development in a technology base and less spending on research and development hampers the growth of automotive magnetic sensor market. With the change in tariff and taxation policies on electronic instruments restrains the growth of global automotive magnetic sensor market.

Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation

Global automotive magnetic sensor market can be segmented on the basis of technology and magnetic density.

On the basis of technology, automotive magnetic sensor market is segmented as:

Hall Effect

AMR (Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive)

GMR (Giant Magneto-Resistance)

TMR (Tunnel Magneto-Resistance)

On the basis of magnetic density, automotive magnetic sensor market is segmented as:

<1 Microgauss

1 Microgauss–10 Gauss

>10 Gauss

Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Regional Outlook

The high growth of the automotive sector in countries, such as China, Japan, India, Germany, Brazil and Mexico plays an essential role in the growing demand for the automotive magnetic sensor. North America is projected to hold more than the largest share among other regions. One of the primary reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of top automotive magnetic sensor manufacturers. However, the East Asia and South Asia market is expected to create more potential growth opportunities in the automotive magnetic sensor market in the coming years, owing to the rapid development in IT infrastructure, strong economic growth and rapid growth in the automotive sector. Automotive magnetic sensor manufacturers can focus on expanding their business in Asia, as the demand for automotive magnetic sensors is expected to increase rapidly in this region, due to the growth in the automobile industry.

Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market Key Players

Automotive magnetic sensor manufacturers are focused on the expansion of existing facilities and on collaborations to increase their market presence and enhance their product portfolio. The leading manufacturers in the automotive magnetic sensor market are mentioned below.

Infineon Technologies AG

AMS AG

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity LTD.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Analog Device Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Diodes Incorporated

Texas Instruments

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive magnetic sensor market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automotive magnetic sensor market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Automotive magnetic sensor market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automotive magnetic sensor Market Segments

Automotive magnetic sensor Market Dynamics

Automotive magnetic sensor Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automotive magnetic sensor market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia)

East Asia (China Japan Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Automotive magnetic sensor report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Automotive magnetic sensor market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Automotive magnetic sensor market segments and geographies.

Automotive magnetic sensor Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

