Automotive Lubricants Market: By Product, Geographic Application, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges, Competition Landscape, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Automotive Lubricants Market was worth USD 61.71 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 93.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during the forecast period. Developing demand for lightweight and elite vehicles in rising economies, for example, China and India alongside expanding discretionary income over the globe is anticipated to be a key factor driving business sector development. The market is developing because of expanding requirement for brake fluids, engine oils, and transmission fluids among both commercial and consumer automobiles. Expanding sales of bikes are additionally anticipated that would fortify this development over the figure time frame.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on product, industry has been sectioned into gear oil, brake fluids, engine oil, transmission fluids, greases, and coolants. Engine oil was the main section and represented more than 54.5% of the general income in 2016. Engine oil is broadly used in passenger cars, diesel trucks, and light-duty trucks. It helps in maintaining thickness, guarantee dependability and decrease engine wear. It likewise adds to keeping engine cool, counteracts consumption and cleans engine.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific was the leading locale and represented more than 43.9% of the aggregate market income in 2016. Asia Pacific automotive industry is expected to witness high development rate over the figure time frame inferable from fast financial advancement, mega construction projects and a presentation of different good strategies by the Government, for example, 100% FDI and “Smart Cities.”

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Total SA and British Petroleum. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Automotive Lubricants Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Gear Oil

Brake Fluids

Greases

Engine Oil

Transmission Fluids

Coolants

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?