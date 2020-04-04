Automotive Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth (CAGR of 8.8%) by 2024

The global automotive logistics market is expected to grow from USD 192.17 billion 2017 to USD 331.02 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.08%.

Automotive Logistics Market report aims to deliver clear understanding of the entire industry which has been evaluated with the help of primary and secondary research techniques and proven methodology. It highlights various dynamics of the market such as client requirements, product or service portfolio, market share, demand-supply analysis, value chain and more. Furthermore, it incorporates effective analytical techniques such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces and more. This study may prove itself beneficial for those who are willing to develop and enhance strong understanding associated with major market components of Automotive Logistics Market.

Major Key Players in this report are: CEVA, DHL, DSV, Expeditors, Imperial, Kuehne + Nagel, Panalpina, Ryder, SNCF, and XPO.

Global automotive logistics market is studied across Car Logistics, Commercial Vehicle, and Freight Management. Among all these service, the Car Logistics is projected to hold the largest market share while the Freight Management has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.“OEM: The highest growing distribution channel for the global automotive logistics market”.

Conclusive intention of distribution of these noteworthy insights and informative data figures is to enable readers including stakeholders, companies, investors, suppliers, buyers and others to reach smarter decisions within lesser time. While focusing on various segments, the report enlists information in relation with numerous influencing factors such as market share, past performance, revenue numbers, growth driving factors, and more. The study divides the entire market into various segments on the basis of several parameters including type, end user, application, technology, component, regions and more. This helps readers to develop strong business acumen in relevance with Automotive Logistics Market

Automotive Logistics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

In addition, the Automotive Logistics Market report attempts to build familiarity with the market by offering complete panoramic view of market dynamics to readers. Here, it incorporates insights and data associated with various aspects including market growth drivers, challenges, market hinderers, untapped opportunities of the market and more. Also, it adopts futuristic view by sharing estimations and forecast associated with various components including entire market, regions, segments, consumption, revenue and more.

