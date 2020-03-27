Automotive Lidar Sensor Market 2024 Emerging Trends and Growth

Automotive Lidar Sensor Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Automotive Lidar Sensor market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Lidar Sensor market will register a 27.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 160 million by 2024, from US$ 38 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Lidar Sensor business.

Lidar (also called LIDAR, LiDAR, and LADAR) is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with a pulsed laser light, and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3D-representations of the target. The name lidar, sometimes considered an acronym of Light Detection and Ranging (sometimes Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.

The classification of Automotive Lidar Sensor includes Mechanical/Scanning Lidar, Solid State Lidar, and the proportion of Mechanical/Scanning Lidar in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, with a production market share nearly 84% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, enjoying production market share nearly 11% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Segmentation by product type:

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

Segmentation by application:

OEM

Research

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Lidar Sensor market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Lidar Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Lidar Sensor players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Lidar Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Lidar Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

