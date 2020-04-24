Automotive LiDAR Market Pontential Innovation, Forecast By End-Use Industry 2018-2026

This market intelligence report is a meticulously undertaken study that delivers research data on the global Automotive LiDAR market and its affiliated industries. This data is relevant for both established and new players entering the market. The report includes business strategies of the key companies operating in the global Automotive LiDAR market and their impact analysis. Furthermore, their revenue share, SWOT analysis, and contact information are available in this report.

Automotive LiDAR Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive LiDAR at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive LiDAR market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for LiDAR during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive LiDAR market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive LiDAR market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive LiDAR market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive LiDAR market by segmenting it in terms of location, application, vehicle type, image projection, type, range type, sales channel, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for LiDAR in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive LiDAR Market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The market for LiDAR is primarily driven by enhanced concentration by OEM and Tier 1 manufacturers towards development technologically advanced, precise and less costly LiDAR. Global Tier 1 suppliers are focused at development of LiDAR based automation and advanced driver assistance systems in order to enhance the vehicle automation level. The key indicator of the automotive LiDAR market is strategic merger and acquisitions occurring in the industry. Global key Tier 1 suppliers and vehicle OEMs are concentrated at merger, partnership, and acquisition with LiDAR pioneering companies such as LeddarTech, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Infineon technologies AG, Quanergy Systems Inc. and AEye Inc.

The report provides the estimated market size of LiDAR for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of LiDAR has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on location, application, vehicle type, image projection, type, range type, sales channel, and geographical segments of automotive LiDAR. Market size and forecast for each location, application, vehicle type, image projection, type, range type, and sales channel have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive LiDAR market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Location

Roof

Headlights and Taillights

Bumper and Grill

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Emergency Braking

Others

Semi-autonomous Car

Autonomous Car

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Image Projection

2D

3D

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Type

Mechanical

Solid State

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Range Type

Short Range

Medium & Long Range

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

