Automotive Labels Market Insight, Business Opportunities 2019 With Beiersdorf, 3M, RR Donnelley, UPM Raflatac, tesa SE, CCL Industries, ImageTek Labels, Avery Dennison

Labelling is in other words assigning short name/phrase to something. It is used to differentiate between two products in the market. Security label refers to the labelling/assigning of security information for a product or bundles of the same product. These automotive labels are then used to protect that product from theft, alteration, or any misuse of confidential information. Automotive labels are tough and stand against harsh conditions and usage. Asia pacific region is considered largest in terms of demand and growth and China as the leading market with North America showing healthy growth around the same. With increasing foreign trade and security concerns rising, this market is set to witness surge in the demand and value.

Get Free Sample PDF of Market Report : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-labels-market

Global Automotive Labels Market is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2025, from USD 5.75 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Automotive labels are widely used by industry for brand recognition and even paving a way to track the item on basis of the label. With increasing need for automotive part identification, and information & safety concerns rising in the automobile industry, the automotive labels are set to witness huge demand growth ahead. The key players operating in the global automotive labels market are –

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

UPM Raflatac

Sika AG

The other players in the market are Dunmore, ImageTek Labels, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company, Lewis Label Products, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Automotive labels International, Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Polylabel, Intertronics, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, OpSec Security Group Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constania, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., and Adhesives Research Inc. among others. The global automotive labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025.

Philippines witnessed record sales in the automobiles industry, 473,943 units being sold showing a growth of around 18% from 2016.

In 2018 Dunmore launched new inkjet printable films for labels, packaging and graphics.

Guangzhou Manborui launched a new type of security label, Shape Memory Polymer (SMP) that has a shape regaining ability if deformed by external changes in temperature.

In 2019 LINTEC announced launch of a new set of label materials that are compatible even with industrial printers enabling printing labels even in small lots.

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-labels-market

Market Drivers:

Growing automobile industry and an increase in automobile demands.

Increasing security and tagging mandates and regulation concerns driving the market.

Growing security concerns, emerging databases and urbanisation has a positive impact on the market.

Market Restraints:

High costs of raw materials.

Achieving economies of scale is very competitive for small players.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Labels Market

By Type

Warning & safety labels

Branding labels

Dome labels

Asset labels

Others

Inventory Tags

VIN Labels

Nameplates

By Raw Materials

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Others

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

By Mechanism

Pressure-sensitive

Glue-applied

Heat transfer

In-mold

Others

By Printing Ink Technology

Flexography

Offset

Digital printing

Screen printing

Others

Letterpress printing

Gravure printing

By Application

Exterior labels

Interior labels

Engine component labels

Others

mechanical automotive components except engine parts

By Identification Technology

RFID

Barcode

Hologram

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive labels market

Analyse and forecast automotive labels market on the basis of type, raw materials, mechanism, printing ink technology, application and identification technology.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, raw materials, mechanism, printing ink technology, application and identification technology.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-automotive-labels-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com