Automotive Internet of Things Market, by Offering, Connectivity Form Factor, Communication Type , Application and by Geography  Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive IoT, as the name suggests, is the integration of IoT invehicle vehicles, allowing for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. Increasing consumer inclination towards autonomous driving vehicles is one of the major factors for growth of the automotive IoT market over the forecast period. Driverless cars require large volume of data for analysis and are connected with cloud based traffic and navigation services, which aids them in navigating on roads. This has led to increasing demand for internet connectivity in automotive vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for Internet in automotive vehicles, owing to increasing application in infotainment system, navigation system, and telematics systems is one of the major factors for growth of the IoT in the automotive industry. According to Coherent Market Insights, it is projected that by 2020 around 250 million cars would be Internet connected, globally. In addition to this, high investment in autonomous cars by various market leaders is also expected to be another factor for growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, SoftBank Group Corp.—a Japan-based telecommunication company—General Motors, and BMW invested US$ 159 million in Nauto— a U.S.-based driverless car startup.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc., Intel Corporation., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Sa, and Tomtom N.V.

Detail Automotive Internet of Things Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Offerings: Hardware Software Services

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Connectivity Form Factors:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Communication Type:

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Application: Navigation Telematics Infotainment



Table of Content

Research Objective and assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Top 3 Findings Top 3 Opportunity Top Companies Market Snippet By Offering Market Snippet By Connectivity Form Factor Market Snippet By Communication Type Market Snippet By Application Market Snippet By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Scenario Industry Trend Merger and Acquisitions New Product Approvals/Launch PEST Analysis PORTER’S Five Forces



Continued…

