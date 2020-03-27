Automotive Interior Lighting Market Enhance the Ambience of the Cabin at Low Cost 2026

Automotive interior lighting illuminate the cabin when people enter the vehicle or dismount and thus aid passengers to fasten seat belts and turn on the ignition. Dashboard lights help display important vehicle parameters and warning signs.

Rise in demand for interior esthetics is a primary driver of the automotive interior lighting market. Interior lighting enhance the ambience of the cabin at low cost, thus increasing the adoption of automotive interior lighting. Dashboard control lights are vital for safety, as these display information such as speed, engine heating, and fuel level. Need for lighting in dashboard controls is a major driver of the interior lighting market. Manufacturers of luxury vehicles, such as Lincoln MKR, are incorporating interior lighting, such as sidelights and footlights, which operate automatically when the door is opened. Sales of luxury vehicles are rising in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, which in turn, is boosting the automotive interior lighting market. Employment of LEDs in automotive interior lighting improves the vehicle’s esthetics at low cost. This, in turn, propels the automotive interior lighting market. In 2010, less than 50 monochrome LEDs were fitted in vehicles. This number has increased to around 100 RGB lights containing red, green, and blue colored LEDs. These lights are extensively used to achieve optimal brightness. Improvements in microcontroller and compact packaging technology are projected to help achieve cost-effective solutions with a clear lighting effect.

The global automotive interior lighting market can be classified based on technology, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of technology, the market can be classified into halogen, Xenon, and LED. Development of advanced lighting technology and high demand to improve cabin ambience are expected to boost the demand for LEDs in the market. Rise in level of complexity has led to evolution of the number of LEDs used in car.

Based on application, the interior lighting market can be segmented into dashboard lights, ambient lights, center stack lights, reading lamps, head-up displays, and dome and map lighting. Rise in sales of luxury vehicles is expected to boost the demand of center stack lights.

In terms of vehicle, the automotive interior lighting market can be divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment accounted for a major share of the automotive interior lighting market due to the rise in adoption of dashboard and ambient lights. Commercial vehicle segment are estimated to witness growth in demand with rising adoption of reading lights and ambient lights.

Based on sales channel, the automotive interior lighting market can be bifurcated into OEMs and aftermarket. The aftermarket is projected to expand at considerable pace due to the rise in customization of interiors and enhance the ambience.

In terms of region, the global automotive interior lighting market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive interior lighting market due to high-volume production of vehicles in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive interior lighting market include Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Draxlmaier Group, Philips Lighting, Grupo Antolin, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Federal-Mogul Corporation.