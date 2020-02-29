Automotive Interior Leather Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

Automotive Interior Leather Market 2018

Global Automotive Interior Leather Market Information by material (Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather and others), by Vehicle type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle) by application (upholstery, seats, dashboard, cockpit, steering wheel, and others) – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Automotive Interior Leather Market

Automotive interior leather is designed to provide comfort and to improve the visual appeal of the interior of the vehicle. It also leaves the vehicle with a remarkable appearance and feel. It is used widely for automotive interiors across the globe, especially in midrange and premium passenger vehicles. Growing spending capacity and rapid developments in automobile manufacturing, are pushing the market towards growth. The interior of a vehicle that adds to the aesthetic appeal of a vehicle, is also a major factor that influences consumer buying decision.

The global automotive interior leather market was valued at around USD 26,000 million in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 32,000 Million by 2023 at CAGR of 5.1 %.

The Key Players Of Global Automotive Interior Leather Market Include:

Johnson Controls Inc (U.S.), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Faurecia S.A. (France), Gst Autoleather, Inc.(U.S.), DK Leather Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), BASF SE (Germany), Alea Leather Specialist Inc / Sunguard Group (U.S.) and Grammer AG (Germany)

Study Objectives of Automotive Interior Leather Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global automotive interior leather market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global automotive interior leather market based on tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, vehicle type, application and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global automotive interior leather market

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Automotive Interior Leather Market, By Material

5 Global Automotive Interior Leather Market, By Vehicle Type

6 Global Automotive Interior Leather Market, By Application

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET, BY MATERIAL

TABLE 2 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

TABLE 3 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET, BY MATERIAL

…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET: BY MATERIAL (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET: BY VEHICLE TYPE (%)

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR LEATHER MARKET: BY REGION

Continued…….

