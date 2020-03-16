Automotive intelligent door system is an advanced vehicle technology that permits door opening and closure without the aid of a key and handle. It is a digitalized system that utilizes sensors and a mobile or smartcard that permits entry into the vehicle. The intelligent door system eliminates the necessity of handling a key for vehicle locking and unlocking. Using a smartphone, the intelligent door system permits access to vehicle; consequently, consumers who prefer sophisticated vehicle technologies are preferring the intelligent door system.

The global automotive intelligent door system market is primarily driven by the surge in demand for premium and luxury class vehicles, which demand sophisticated vehicle technologies. Increase in disposable income of individuals, increased awareness about advanced technologies, rise in preference for advanced technology solutions, and increased concerns about vehicle safety are fueling the demand for sophisticated vehicle technologies, which in turn is fueling the demand for intelligent door system for personal vehicles. Furthermore, rapid expansion of the mobility service industry is driving the global automotive intelligent door system market.

Increased demand for shared mobility, such as vehicle rental and leasing, due to unavailability of proper public transportation facilities coupled with increasing population, is fueling the demand for automotive intelligent door system. Expansion of free floating vehicle rental services is boosting the rate of adoption of intelligent door system due to the flexibility of use and enhanced security of the vehicle. Moreover, increased usage of smartphones in daily life is fueling the global automotive intelligent door system market.

However, high cost coupled with the possibility of hacking is a major factor restraining the global automotive intelligent door system market. Chances of hacking the technology are significantly high, as the technology utilizes a smartphone. Moreover, the utilization of sensors and actuators makes the system marginally more expensive as compared to the other types of doors systems. Thus, consumers having low to medium income do not prefer the intelligent door system, which in turn is restraining the global market.

The global automotive intelligent door system market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. In terms of technology, the global automotive intelligent door system market can be classified into three segments. Soft close door system is preferred for passenger cars, and hence, the soft close segment accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue. Ease of operation and enhanced vehicle esthetics are fueling the demand for soft close intelligent door system across the globe.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive intelligent door system market can be classified into four segments. Rate of adoption of intelligent door system is high among passenger vehicle owners primarily due to enhanced concerns about vehicle safety and increased adoption of vehicle sophistication technologies due to increase in per capita income. Rate of adoption of intelligent door system is high in buses and coaches utilized for public transportation which is attributed to government preference for enhancing the public transportation services

In terms of sales channel, the global automotive intelligent door system market can be bifurcated as OEM and aftermarket. Preference among vehicle manufacturers to provide advanced and automated vehicle technologies, rise in rate of adoption among consumers, and shift toward vehicle automation are fueling the OEM segment of the global automotive intelligent door system market. However, expansion of the vehicle rental and leasing industry coupled with consumer preference is fueling the aftermarket segment of the market.

In terms of region, the global automotive intelligent door system market can be segmented into five regions. Rate of adoption of automated and advanced technologies is high across North America and Europe. Higher per capita income, well-developed road infrastructure, presence of premium and luxury vehicle manufacturers, and consumer preference for smartphone-based vehicle technologies coupled with increased adoption of smartphones are fueling the automotive intelligent door system market in North America and Europe. Considerably large vehicle rental and leasing industry in North America and Europe has led to a high demand for automotive intelligent door technologies in North America and Europe.

Key players operating in the global automotive intelligent door system market include Continental AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, ohnson Electric Holdings Limited, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, WITTE Automotive, and Schaltbau Holding AG.