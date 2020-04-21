Automotive Ignition Coil Market Outlook 2018-2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Global Automotive Ignition Coil market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Ignition Coil.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Ignition Coil market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Ignition Coil production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Ignition Coil in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, Denso, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

BorgWarner

Federal-Mogul

Hitachi

NGK

Yura

Mitsubishi

SparkTronic

SOGREAT

Zunyi Changzheng

Jiaercheng

Anhui KING-AUTO

Automotive Ignition Coil Breakdown Data by Type

Single-spark

Multi-spark

Automotive Ignition Coil Breakdown Data by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Ignition Coil Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Ignition Coil Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Ignition Coil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-spark

1.4.3 Multi-spark

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Ignition Coil Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Ignition Coil Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Ignition Coil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Ignition Coil Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Ignition Coil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Ignition Coil Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Ignition Coil Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Ignition Coil Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Ignition Coil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Ignition Coil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Ignition Coil Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Ignition Coil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Ignition Coil Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Ignition Coil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Ignition Coil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

